5 more interesting storylines for the 2024 Cowboys season

Earlier this week, we discussed five significant storylines shaping the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming season. That was just the tip of the iceberg. 2024 is a season that will shape the future of this team depending on their approach to the offseason and the results of the regular season and beyond. This year is a make-or-break for several people within the organization. Here are five more storylines that will impact the Cowboys 2024 season.

5. Going “All in” at the draft

A few months ago, Jerry Jones intimated that the team would take an “all in” approach to this season. The hope is that Jones isn’t speaking empty rhetoric, and there’s a more aggressive direction from the front office to obtain proven talent and take swings for the fences this season. The Cowboys making a trade to acquire Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs could be an “all in” move, but suppose the assertive player acquisition starts during the draft. The Cowboys hold the 24th pick in this year’s draft, and they would need to move up to make a splash.

The offense stagnated in the postseason until the game was well out of reach, and the Cowboys could always use more weapons. Getting a player like Marvin Harrison Jr. is a pipe dream, but they could move up to take another receiver like Romo Odunze and target a walking mismatch in Brock Bowers. This approach is undoubtedly aggressive when you factor in that the safer route is to target the offensive line and plan for the future, but if the Cowboys are going for it all, why not take another weapon to put the team over the top? What the Cowboys do on a draft day and how willing they are to part with their draft picks will be a barometer for their intentions for the rest of the season.

4. Running back to the future

The Cowboys needed an infusion of fresher legs at tailback to separate themselves from the idea of having a workhorse runner. It didn’t help matters that Tony Pollard failed to recapture the explosiveness he had before a broken fibula against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 playoffs, or that the alternative runners failed to cement themselves as starting caliber options. Pollard is headed to free agency along with Rico Dowdle. Neither is irreplaceable, and a change is necessary.

There are attractive options on the free agent market. Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Saquon Barkley will all be available. There are also good options in the draft, like Michigan’s Blake Corum and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, but no runner in the class has stood out as a Day 1 starter. Also, what of Deuce Vaughn? Can he make a push for a more considerable role, or was he nothing more than a heartwarming draft day story? The Cowboys also need to evaluate what caused the running game to suffer as much as it did last season and assess the state of their offensive line. Running back is sure to be a compelling talking point this season.

3. CeeDee Lamb’s contract

Here’s where things are getting spicy. CeeDee Lamb is deserving of a big payday. Since arriving in Dallas in 2020, Lamb has elevated his game with each passing season. Lamb is an exceptional route runner and a premier option when playing from the slot. Lamb has varied releases outside the numbers to create separation, get down the field, and has excellent ball skills. In short, he is a very quarterback-friendly receiver. Last season, the Cowboys started slowly incorporating Lamb into the offense before shattering franchise records with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards. Lamb is in the fifth year of his contract, an option costing $17.9M. The expectation is a matter of when, not if the Cowboys will re-sign Lamb to a new contract.

Does the team start the season without giving Lamb a new contract, or will they agree around the time of training camp, which they’ve done very often? The expectation is that Lamb will get a contact near the top of the receiver market. The highest-paid receiver in the NFL is Tyreek Hill, making $30M on average per season. Averaging the top five salaries at the position equals $26.7M annually.

2. McCarthy’s last stand

To say there is pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy would be an understatement. Though the team has fared well in the regular season, winning 36 games in the last three years, more is needed. The loyal fans of the franchise expect more. What’s worse is the fashion in which the Cowboys have fizzled in the postseason year after year under McCarthy. 2024 marks the final year of his contract, and it has been dead silent regarding the prospects of the team giving him a new contract. The coaching departures of Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. have left a void in the coaching staff that McCarthy’s leadership needs to fill.

McCarthy is skating on a thin sheet of ice with the team and has to prove his value and viability to lead this team to a deep playoff run. With another early exit in the postseason where the offense looks out of sync, McCarthy will surely get the ax. The team hired Mike Zimmer, who has a reputation as a disciplinarian, as their defensive coordinator, a department the Cowboys sorely lack. It’s merely conjecture, but if McCarthy falters, his replacement may already be in the building. 2024 is a defining year for Mike McCarthy’s career, and he is on borrowed time in Dallas unless he makes something happen in the postseason.

1. Dak Prescott’s contract

Dak Prescott’s value is one of the most polarizing topics in the NFL. It’s a battle between what he does in the regular season, and what he does come playoff time.

The sense around much of the fanbase is fatigue. They are tired of the same postseason results and the disappointment. Prescott has been the quarterback since 2016, and some have seen enough. Prescott is a good quarterback who can play top-tier football in spurts but not consistently throughout the postseason. That sobering thought brings about questions of Prescott, and his ability to spearhead a deep postseason run when the other components of the team are failing, such as the defense and the running game. But you’re not going to find a better solution for a contending team in 2024, and therefore, the team must enter negotiations with Prescott.

In 2024, Prescott carries a nearly $60M cap hit, thus preventing the team from making moves in free agency. The objective is to sign Prescott to a new contract to lower his cap charge for the next few seasons and give the team spending flexibility. However, a new Prescott contract will likely reset the market for quarterback salaries. Getting this deal done immediately would benefit both sides. Stay tuned.