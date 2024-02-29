The NFLPA gives the Cowboys an average grade for 2023

It looks like handing out report cards doesn’t stop once you graduate from high school. The second annual NFL Player’s Association report cards have been sent out grading all 32 teams on their facilities and how their franchise performed in certain categories for the 2023 season.

The anonymous survey started in 2023 to help players voice their concerns about work environments with hopes to improve the conditions with a spolight. NFLPA President JC Tretter acknowledges the value it brought to improve conditions for players this season with hopes of doing it again.

The second annual NFLPA Club Report Cards are here. For many years, our players brought up the idea of creating a “Free Agency Guide” that would illuminate what the daily experience is for players and their families at each team. Last year, we created the first version of that guide, and it was a success on several levels: Players were more informed about how their workplace compared to others across the NFL; some clubs made immediate improvements based on the information we published; it gave our union a platform to advocate for raising workplace standards across the NFL. Based on the feedback we received from our players last year and the positive impact it had for players on several clubs, we saw a significant growth in the response rate this year. In the first year of the survey, we had slightly more than 1,300 responses, which is about a 60% participation rate league wide. This year, we had 1,706 active NFL players complete the survey in full, which nets out to more than a 77% response rate. We plan to administer this as a yearly census where we collect feedback and data from almost every single player, and we are encouraged by our membership’s enthusiasm for the survey and its impact in only its second year.

The Dallas Cowboys scored high in 2023 in almost every category. They received five first-place votes and only had one score in the league’s bottom half (team travel). Head coach Mike McCarthy was highlighted last year as one of the “most well-liked” across the NFL.

In the 2024 report card, McCarthy’s status hasn’t changed as he graded out with an A, but there were other areas in which Dallas dropped full letter grades when they were higher the year before. Overall, the Cowboys went down in grading in every category except for one, which was team travel, staying at a C-.

#Cowboys NFLPA Report Card 2023 to 2024 comparison. The #’s to the right of grade is where it ranks out of all 32 teams:



• Seems like Team Travel continues to be an emphasis for players.

• Owner Jerry Jones receiving a “B” is unexpected imo.

• Top tier treatment for families… pic.twitter.com/qOuIEy4VPP — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 28, 2024

The blinking light of all the grading categories would be the training staff which scored in the top half of NFL teams the previous year, but then dropped to right near the bottom at No. 30. A simple explanation could be the Cowboys didn’t staff enough members to provide ample one-on-one treatment, and that was expressed in the overview of the report card.

The major issue in Dallas, based on the responses, is centered around the training room. The players feel like they are very understaffed in this department, and it is difficult to get the necessary preparation and treatment to perform at their best. Only 62% of the players feel like they get an adequate amount of one-on-one treatment time, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The other issue mentioned was that the players feel the training room lacks basic equipment that you would expect to be standard in any other training facility. With otherwise strong marks across the board, it should be simple to hire additional trainers and physical therapists to ensure the players can get the necessary treatment to stay healthy and perform at the highest level.

Being a top-tier organization like the Cowboys and having a facility like The Star, the expectations are high when the bar is even higher. The Jones family will need to make the necessary changes in staffing and adding more people in place for players’ health to get better grades in 2025

Owner Jerry Jones was graded 8.6 out of 10 by players regarding “his willingness to invest in the facilities.” That score was 19th across all 32 owners. A B+ grade doesn’t sound like it would sit well with Jones, so with the feedback from players in-house, don’t be surprised if Dallas is right back at the top of the league, scoring A’s across the board.