Cowboys news: The wide receiver position has some questions to be answered

Dallas has a lot to think about at the wide receiver position.

Future: It’s time for Lamb and the Cowboys to sit down for their first-ever contract negotiation, and there can be little doubt that he’ll reset the market or come very near it in the near future; as I don’t see a scenario in which he is not in Dallas on a second contract. That turns my eyes to the remainder of the WR corps, and particularly Gallup, who is set to hit the Cowboys’ salary cap for a hefty $45.55 million through the 2026 season, with $13.85 million of that landing in 2024 — if the contract is allowed to remain as-is. That’s a number that isn’t commensurate with his current role in the offense and, as such, I’d think there will be dialogue on reducing it quite a bit by way of pay cut, restructuring (doesn’t require negotiation) or the like that would flip the switch and add millions of savings to the team’s cap number for 2024. I’m not onboard with sending Gallup packing, because I believe his leadership, skill set and willingness to be a role player make him a glue guy for Prescott and McCarthy, but considering what will be needed to pay other players like Lamb (and Micah Parsons, plus others), it just makes sense to force the math to make more sense on Gallup. Cooks finds himself entering a contract season following his acquisition via trade in 2023, and on a $10 million cap hit. In seeing what Cooks can still be as well as what his mentorship has meant for Lamb, I’d be willing to lower his hit by offering him a two-year extension (could add roughly $5 million in cap savings) to also allow for him to be the bridge for players like Tolbert and Jalen Brooks, the latter being a 2023 training camp star who also hit the ground running in limited game reps.

The Cowboys need to make the NFL Draft and free agency count to maintain their winning ways.

The Dallas Cowboys once again finished the regular-season with a 12-5 record, but unfortunately couldn’t make it past the Wild Card round, resulting to yet another early exit from the playoffs. By most accounts 2023 should be considered a successful season for the Cowboys, however, their continued lack of postseason success has cast a dark cloud around the organization The 2024 offseason will be crucial for the Cowboys to not only make it back to the playoffs, but also to figure out some way to be the last team standing in the end. Changes are already underway to Dallas’ coaching staff with Dan Quinn joining their division rival, the Washington Commanders, as their next head coach, but whatever other changes are to be made has yet to be determined. If we are to believe Jerry Jones, the Cowboys will be “all-in” this offseason. What that means is anyone’s guess, but for now we will try to take him at his word. We know they have several over their own they want to extend/re-sign, but maybe going “all-in” means they will be more aggressive in free agency. If that’s the case, this offseason could shape up to be an interesting one. With all of that in mind, we are going to put together a “how-to” off-season guide for the Dallas Cowboys that will take us through free agency, the 2024 NFL Draft, and will ultimately build the roster for the upcoming season. Let’s start by determining some of their pending free agents they should definitely re-sign, and some veterans they should release.

Quinn’s replacement could very well be in-house.

Joe Whitt Jr. The first name that comes to mind is Joe Whitt Jr. Whitt is the current passing game coordinator for the Cowboys, and has been a member of the coaching staff since 2021. He was brought over to Quinn’s staff after being relieved of his duties as the secondary coach in Atlanta. Whitt spent 10 years as a member of the Green Bay coaching staff under Mike McCarthy so that familiarity is what could get him promoted to defensive coordinator. We are completely unaware if Quinn is going to try to poach some of the Cowboys’ coaching staff to take with him to Washington. If he does so, Whitt is a guy who could decide to take the coordinator job there and remain on Quinn’s staff.

They aren't usually big spenders in free agency, but the Cowboys will have plenty of options.

The Dallas Cowboys are going all in, allegedly. That’s what owner Jerry Jones said from Mobile Alabama as the team’s brass is attending the week of Senior Bowl workouts. Now, there’s a lot of wiggle room to what that could mean. With the team staring at three cornerstone pieces ripe for new contracts, Jones’ statement doesn’t have to necessarily refer to bringing in outside talent. Based on his inglorious track record of double talk, Jones could easily clarify his statement after the first wave of free agency by referring to new deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons as going all in. But let’s pretend that for the first time in over a decade, Dallas decides to be actual players in that first wave and compete for some of the bigger names to hit the open market. Who has a chance to hit the open market? Who are some of the fits? Here’s a list of the top free agents of 2024 at the positions where Dallas could use an influx of more talent. This is a Cowboys-curated version of Pro Football Focus’ list of top free agents.

It was an issue in 2023, and it needs to be corrected.

T’Vondre Sweat is a problem Let’s start with the elephant-sized prospect in the room: T’Vondre Sweat. Oh, my. This kid is an absolute beast and he’s climbing draft boards for a reason. At over 360 pounds, he’s just too much to handle for offensive linemen. They do it bigger in Texas, and Sweat really is Texas-sized. Per A to Z Sports’ own Travis May, Sweat has dominated in a variety of ways: Sweat has taken on double teams, thrown offensive linemen to the ground, and stuffed run plays left and right this week showing exactly why some think he could be a first round NFL Draft talent. (...) Due to his extreme size most scouts would assume that he projects as a nose tackle, taking on the center most plays. However, he played less that 10% of his snaps lining up over opposing centers in 2023. Instead, he was flexible and bursty enough to use complex moves outside the offensive guard in many cases to close off passing lanes and destroy running backs in the backfield. Considering the story of the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Packers has mostly centered around their inability to match personnel due to a lack of size on the team, Sweat could be a perfect fit.

