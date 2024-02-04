Cowboys fanbase losing faith in the team for the 2024 season

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be heading into the offseason of our discontent. After the Green Bay Packers thumping of Dallas in the wild card round. there has been very little to give hope to the fanbase. Jerry Jones decided to keep Mike McCarthy which was far from a universally popular decision. The Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn which generated a split decision, some fans were unhappy while others were looking for new blood.

Even with all that, the Cowboys still have a very talented roster and have put together three seasons of 12-5 records and playoff appearances after all those seasons. They’ve collected two NFC East division titles in those three years, all in all a fair bit of success. But’s it’s the playoffs where the whole thing has come undone.

So that’s what we wanted to ask you about. Heading into the 2024 season with what we know at this point, how well would the Cowboys do? It is the offseason of our discontent as the majority answer was the team would miss the playoffs. 34% said the Cowboys would be sitting on the sidelines when the playoffs begin next year. The next most popular answer was another wild card loss.

The team has a long way to go to win back the confidence of the fanbase.

