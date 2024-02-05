Cowboys free agent profile 2024: LT Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have sixteen players who will officially hit free agency on March 13th. Of the sixteen, close to half were significant contributors in 2023, meaning the Cowboys have some difficult decisions ahead of them in the next month and a half.

Today, we continue our free agent profile series taking a look at Dallas’ 16 impending free agents. Our next profile looks at Dallas’ longest-tenured player, left tackle Tyron Smith.

2023 Regular Season Stats: 13 GS, 21 Pressures Allowed, 3.0 Sacks Allowed, 97.9 Pass Blocking Efficiency, 3 Penalties, 89.3 Pass Block Grade, 12 AV * Named Second-Team All-Pro

Year Review: Tyron Smith came into the 2023 regular season being doubted more than he ever had during his 13-year NFL career. The standout left tackle dealt with major injuries every year from 2020 to 2022, playing in just 17 regular season games during this span.

Throughout it all, one thing became clear. When Smith was able to be on the field, he still was capable of performing like one of the best tackles in football. The struggle wasn’t his performance, it was finding a way to keep him out there and healthy all season.

With a new practice plan in place, Smith remained relatively healthy this season playing in 13 games, the most he has since 2019. In his time on the field, Smith was dominant. The former first-round pick recorded a 97.9 Pass Blocking Efficiency rating and allowed just three sacks.

For the first time since 2016 and the fifth time in his career, Smith was named an All-Pro after his outstanding season. The 33-year-old tackle proved the doubters wrong in 2023 and proved he is every bit capable of still playing at an extremely high level.

Free Agency Outlook: According to Spotrac, Smith is projected to earn a one-year, $7.5M deal on the open market. Pro Football Focus is a little higher on Smith and projects him to earn a one-year deal worth $10M. All in all, it seems certain his next contract will fall somewhere in the $7-10M range.

If Smith does not decide to retire, he will likely be coveted by many teams in free agency. At this point in his career, Smith will likely prioritize a chance to win a Super Bowl over a long-term contract. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs have enough cap space and could potentially give Smith a better chance at winning a Super Bowl than if he stayed in Dallas.

Overall, every team is always looking for excellent tackle play. Smith can give a team just that and would not require a long-term commitment, making him an extremely enticing target for many organizations.

Cowboys Verdict: The Cowboys have plenty of holes to fill on their roster this offseason, but the decision on Smith on their end is fairly simple. If Smith does want to continue playing, they need to do whatever it takes to reach an agreement on an extension before he reaches free agency.

While the Cowboys might not have as high of a chance of reaching the Super Bowl as the Bengals, Lions, or Chiefs, Smith’s familiarity and comfort in Dallas might give them the advantage they need to retain him.

Prediction: Tyron Smith signs a one-year, $6M deal (worth up to $10M in incentives) with the Dallas Cowboys.