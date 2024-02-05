Senior Bowl update: 6 standout players the Cowboys could be interested in for the draft

This year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl was a great success. Jim Nagy and the crew that organized the event should once again be commended on a great week of showcasing some of the talent in this year’s draft. In front of a sold out crowd in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, a few players stood out. The game ended with the National Team winning 16-7 and South Carolina’s quarterback, Spencer Rattler, was awarded with the MVP award.

Here’s a list of some important names that excelled on game day that will be of interest to the Dallas Cowboys.

OL, Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Fuaga had some speculation about how early he would go in the draft. After this week he should be worthy as a first-round prospect. He dominated every snap. He proved he had the movement skills, the power and quickness to get out the blocks. He’s now gone from a fringe first-rounder to what should be a lock for that round.

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga was named top on the National team in a vote from DL and LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/egfbVhDqKI — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

CB, Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Smith-Wade stood out the most during the game on defense. This was mostly due to his playmaking skills which were on full display during Saturday’s game. He had two interceptions during the game, returning one all the way to the one-yard line. His second interception ended up being the play that closed out the game.

Smith-Wade should be a player to keep watching when the scouting combine opens in a few weeks.

OL, Christian Haynes, UConn

Haynes may be undersized at 6-2, 318 pounds, but that didn’t stop him this week. He remained physical and strong up front all week and really showcased to the scouting community how well he anchors when needed. His run-blocking skills and ability blowing defenders off the ball was impressive all week. Players were so enamored by his blocking this week, he was voted best offensive linemen by his team and received the award before the game.

UConn's Christian Haynes was named top OL on the American team in a vote from DL and LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/y5plTSMtDy — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

DT, Braden Fiske, Florida State

This week, Fiske made plays continuously with his ability to convert speed to power. He played the game showing good leverage in the run game and his sack in the endzone during the game is enough to make you watch more tape on him. Fiske finished the game with four tackles and one sack with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Florida State’s Braden Fiske had a terrific week at the Senior Bowl and its continued into the game. Just walks the center back for the sack. pic.twitter.com/GQCHNj3GqI — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 3, 2024

LB, Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace was a tackle-for-loss machine on Saturday. That ticks a lot of boxes for Cowboys fans. He used a number of techniques to get into the backfield and was very slippery getting through the holes to get to the ball carrier. He did well in pass coverage showing which was another plus. Wallace ended the game as the fastest linebacker after being clocked at 19.4 miles per hour on one play.

WR, Ladd McConkey, Georgia

He was a fun watch in the game, but was hindered by poor quarterback play. He had a good week of practice and got open a number of times during the game. His route running and athleticism was noticeable getting open, but not getting a consistent delivery of the ball put a damper on his day. McConkey’s biggest setback though will be the fact he lacked production while playing in Georgia. Let’s see how his combine numbers shape up and go from there.

Ladd McConkey continues to be a space maker pic.twitter.com/4B4IhZRDB0 — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) February 3, 2024

