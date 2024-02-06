Cowboys draft 2024: OT J.C. Latham scouting report

We begin our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at offensive tackle J.C. Latham (Alabama).

J.C. Latham

Offensive tackle

Alabama Crimson Tide

Junior

5-star recruit

Height- 6’6”

Weight- 360 lbs

History:

J.C. Latham was destined for success after graduating from IMG Academy. He was awarded a 5-star recruit rating coming into college and was one of five players awarded the highest grading on 247 Sports in 2021, the highest-graded offensive linemen that year.

In 2021, Latham played in nine games and registered 142 offensive snaps, all at right guard. He allowed only two pressures that year and zero sacks.

His sophomore year, Latham started all 13 games for Alabama. He played all 874 snaps at right tackle as well as 90 snaps on special teams. On 517 pass blocking snaps, Latham allowed 12 pressures and zero sacks, but he led the team that year in penalties with 11 flags called against him.

His junior season, Latham again started all 14 games at right tackle. On 443 pass blocking snaps, he allowed nine pressures and two sacks. He again led the team in penalties, this time with seven. His run blocking in his final year was vastly improved and one of the best run blockers on the team.

2023 Statistics:

956 Total snaps

443 Pass block snaps

14 Pressures

2 Sacks

7 Penalties

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

TBD

Awards:

All-SEC first team (2023)

Scorecard:

Overall- 93.8/100

Run Blocking- 80/100

Pass Blocking- 95/100

Discipline- 82/100

Speed- 81/100

Strength- 94/100

Acceleration- 79/100

Agility- 85/100

THE GOOD:

A big bodied guy with prototypical build and arm length to be successful at the next level

Has powerful leg drive and combines his power and weight well to displace defenders.

Very aggressive when run blocking and has a high motor.

Has an understanding of how to use his opponents momentum against them.

Clean footwork in pass protection and wide kick-slide to force edge defenders to run the full arc.

Feet remain active throughout the play.

Shows good agility for a tackle his size and has an above average ability to mirror defenders.

THE BAD:

His biggest issue is flags. He’s one of the most penalized offensive linemen in this year’s draft class.

A lot of his penalties come from pouncing at defenders as he tries to recover when losing leverage.

Can get pushed back too easily by bull rushers.

At times he will second guess when to initiate contact leading to defenders having free movement.

Will at times drop his head and over extend. Given his size this leads to complete missed blocks.

THE FIT:

With Latham, the positive plays far outweigh the bad. To be a starter on the offensive line in the SEC is no easy task, but Latham proved many times over he was not just up for job, he was dominant. It’s true he’s not an athletic type offensive tackle, and he needs more coaching on how to sustain blocks and win consistently with leverage. But on tape you see a large man that knows how to move effectively to keep himself in the way of pass rushers. He’s easily the best right tackle in this year’s draft with a huge amount of potential.

COMPARISON:

Trey Smith, Kansas Chiefs

GRADE:

1st-round (bottom half)

CONSENSUS RANKING:

19th

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)