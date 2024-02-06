Jerry Jones not concerned Mike McCarthy’s contract will restrict his search for defensive coordinator

The search is on for the Dallas Cowboys and a new defensive coordinator. After Dan Quinn left for the Washington Commanders last week, the vacant position at Dallas has been a hot topic.

There is one hurdle when it comes to the new hire, Mike McCarthy’s contract. McCarthy is now in the final year of his contract with no discussion at present of his tenure being extended. That means whoever Dallas decides to hire this season for defensive coordinator would effectively be on a one-year contract. Jerry Jones was asked this very question and whether this would restrict the search, but he made comments to the Dallas Cowboys media team last week that would suggest that’s not a concern to him.

“I don’t anticipate that being an issue at all. If they take the job, they will be coordinator of the Cowboys. They would be looking at that right there and all that goes with that. If they’re aspiring, they know there’s a chance to be a head coach someplace, because the one that just left is.”

When asked when fans should expect to hear the name of their new defensive coordinator, he simply told reporters:

“We’re basically planning meetings. I won’t get into who we’re interviewing, but we have interviews beginning at nine in the morning”, (meaning Monday).

He was also asked about the potential of facing two former coordinators within the division, now that Quinn is at Washington and Kellen Moore was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Well, they know us pretty well don’t they.”

In his back pocket, Jones has a reason he may feel nonchalant about the one-year problem facing any new defensive coordinator signing with Dallas, and that’s the talent. Jerry knows the Cowboys defense will be enticing for any coach that has aspirations to progress in the league. But the flip side of that is that Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer are probably no longer aspiring to be a head coach, they are more interested in just continuing a coaching career. The time for them leading a team is probably over.

Aden Durde, the Cowboys defensive line coach, may fit that mold of an aspiring coach, but the Cowboys aren’t exactly spreading their net wide for aspiring future head coaches unless there are some mystery candidates we are unaware of.

All of this may be irrelevant soon as the Cowboys could be announcing a new hire very shortly unless they decide to add some more interviews.