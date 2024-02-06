NFC East news: Dan Quinn talks Commanders team; Eagles going international in 2024

New Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn knows it all starts in the trenches.

After an exhaustive coaching search left the Washington Commanders burnt by the favorite for the job, they turned to Dan Quinn to right the ship. His experience and connections will be trusted to stabilize the organization while new ownership attempts to work its magic. Washington is staring down the barrel of a rebuild, having traded its two best edge rushers at the deadline and possessing the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, good quarterback play can accelerate a team’s timeline, and the Commanders are not completely devoid of talent. “I’ll start with the defense because that’s unfortunately sometimes where my eyes go first,” Quinn said. “But, I would say man was I impressed by the inside of the defense, with the defensive tackles. Knowing that it starts up front on both sides, man, defensive line and offensive line, so that was the spot that jumped out to me, the defensive tackles.” Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne headline a Washington defense that was bad on both a down-to-down and explosive play basis. However, a strong spine is integral to building a physical defense – something Quinn lacked at his last stop with the Dallas Cowboys – and his two defensive tackles are cornerstones, should they buy into Quinn’s vision. Quinn also mentioned the offensive line which, despite quarterback Sam Howell doing his best to break the sack record, wasn’t as bad as it was made out to be. Former second-round pick Sam Cosmi found immense success while sliding inside to guard. Washington may take a tackle with one of its early picks, but this isn’t a situation where a prospective quarterback is bound to fail because of his supporting cast. Washington certainly has its problems – under center and encompassing much of the defense, especially – but if Quinn’s hiring of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury pans out, there’s enough talent to be feisty in the first year of this administration.

New York is hiring the former Titans’ coach to lead their defense.

The New York Giants today filled two vacancies on their coaching staff with former members of the Tennessee Titans. Shane Bowen, who was Tennessee’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, will take over the same position with the Giants. Tim Kelly, meanwhile, was announced earlier as the team’s new tight ends coach after serving as the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2023. Bowen just completed his sixth season with the Titans, eighth overall in the NFL. Tennessee promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2021 after he spent his first three seasons as outside linebacker’s coach. In 2023, Bowen boasted the No. 1 defense in red zone scoring (allowed touchdowns on 37.7 percent of drives inside the 20), goal-to-go scoring (42.9 percent resulting in touchdowns), and third-down conversation rate in the red zone (23.4). In addition, Tennessee ranked second in inside the 30 touchdown efficiency (34.7 percent) and opponent third-and-short conversions (50.0 percent). From 2021 to 2023, the Titans surrendered the fewest rushing yards in the NFL (89.7 yards per game) and a league-low 3.70 rushing yards per carry. They allowed 33 rushing touchdowns in that span; only the Ravens and Patriots gave up fewer with 30 apiece. Overall, the Titans allowed 106 touchdowns from scrimmage in Bowen’s three seasons as defensive coordinator, the seventh fewest in the NFL. From 2021 through 2022, opponents averaged a league-low 80.7 rushing yards per game (2,745 total) against the Titans. In that span, Bowen’s defense allowed a total of two individual 100-yard rushers—one in each season. In 2022, the Titans led the NFL in rushing defense for the first time since 2003, surrendering a league-low average of 76.9 yards per contest (1,307 total) for the second-best finish in franchise history (73.4 in 1960). The Titans also ranked third in third-down defense in 2022, allowing a conversion rate of 34.2 percent (77 of 225). The 28 total starters used on defense was the second-highest total in the NFL, and the 40 total players used on defense led the league.

