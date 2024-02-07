It has been almost a week since the Dallas Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as he took the job as the head coach of the Washington Commanders. In the time since they have been setting things up to properly replace him.

Initially it seemed like Joe Whitt Jr. would be the obvious choice, but he ultimately followed Quinn to the Commanders. To this point the Cowboys had only been connected to two external candidates in Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer, but on Wednesday morning a new name emerged (you can track the search here).

According to CBS Sports the Dallas Cowboys interviewed Rex Ryan for the role.

New: I'm told former #Jets and #Bills head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the #Cowboys vacant defensive coordinator job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EOMjnpKvnT — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2024

This is startling to say the least. While Ryan has been the head coach of both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills throughout his career, and built his NFL reputation on the defensive side of the ball, he has not coached in the NFL since the 2016 season.

Most of the recent decade has seen Ryan offering his thoughts and opinions on the NFL by way of ESPN as one of their analysts on television. He is a loud personality and often makes headlines, but there have not been any headlines on the actual football field in a long time.