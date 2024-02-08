Super Bowl 58 predictions: Game picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs matchup

It’s almost here. It’s both an exciting and sad day when the Super Bowl is played. The excitement is for the championship game and all the pageantry and history that goes with that. The sadness comes from the fact that another NFL season will officially be in the books. No more NFL football until preseason comes back around in August. And also because the Dallas Cowboys are once again not playing in the big game.

We do have an interesting matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the Chiefs pedigree as the most dominant team in the NFL over recent times, the 49ers are actually favored. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Niners as two-point favorites over the Chiefs.

For the final time this season, some of the BTB staff are making predictions using Tallysight. Our picks are below along with explanations.

Dave Halprin: When it comes to the big game, betting on the superior quarterback is almost always a winning play. Brock Purdy has come a long way from Mr. Irrelevant, but Patrick Mahomes is as good as it gets in the NFL. He has the skins on the wall, and will pick up another as the Chiefs win by a field goal, 27-24.

Brian Martin: This is a game I can see going either way, however, I like the 49ers a little bit more in this Super Bowl matchup. I think the weapons they have on offense will be too much for Kansas City’s defense to contain and defensively I think they neutralize Patrick Mahomes and Company. Give me San Francisco by two scores.

Matt Holleran: KC was my preseason Super Bowl pick so I’m sticking with them to finish the job on Sunday. I think the Chiefs defense will cause problems for Brock Purdy and force him into some bad decision. Mahomes and the offense do just enough, but the defense seals the deal to complete their back-to-back title quest. Give me the Chiefs and the under, 23-17.

Tom Ryle: I’m basing my prediction on the fact I listened to radio broadcasts of Patrick Mahomes when he played in high school. He is something special, and I think the teams are close enough that his unique talent will be the difference in this one. Also, I think KC is a pretty good defensive challenge for the Niners. There is an excellent chance this one comes down to Mahomes having to drive and get points in the final two minutes which would make for some excellent viewing, So I hope this will be a very close win for the Chiefs.

RJ Ochoa: I’ve learned by now not to pick against Kansas City. As intense of an operation as the San Francisco 49ers possess, who and what the Chiefs are simply seems to be too inevitable for anybody. With literally everything on the line give me Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Taylor Swift and whoever else. Chiefs win a thriller, 37-35.