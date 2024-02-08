Ranking the Dallas Cowboys roster ‘needs' for the 2024 offseason

Complete the coaching staff, build the roster, and win back your fan base. Those are the top three priorities for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and as of right now there's no way of knowing how things will turn out.

While they are currently in the midst of replacing Dan Quinn, there is other work being done behind closed doors that is just as important, if not more so. Player evaluation for the offseason should be in full swing by now. Figuring out how they want to fill their roster needs via free agency and the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is one of the biggest undertakings they should be dialed in on right now.

Today, to help figure out how the Dallas Cowboys could approach both free agency and the NFL draft, we are going to rank their roster "needs". That could help determine how they approach free agency and the draft as well as which positions could take priority over others.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 roster needs

Left tackle

Center

Linebacker

Cornerback

Running back

Defensive tackle

Ranking roster needs

#1 - Center

Tyler Biadasz has been a solid starter for the Cowboys over the past several seasons, but it's looking like Dallas is willing to let him test free agency. If they choose not to re-sign him, finding his replacement probably becomes priority No. 1 this offseason. They currently don't have a starting caliber option on the roster, which is why we've seen numerous mock drafts already having them select one of the top centers this year.

#2 - Left tackle

Based on positional value, left tackle should probably be at the top of a Dallas' roster needs to fill this offseason. The position is arguably the most important one outside of QB in the NFL. Re-signing Tyron Smith would be the simple solution, but can he be depended on to remain healthy for an entire season? The Cowboys could also move Tyler Smith back out to LT, but he looked like a potential All-Pro at left guard last season. With all that in mind, finding their long-term blindside protector nearly misses out on their top priority.

#3 - Running back

With Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle both potentially leaving via free agency, running back becomes a top priority for the Cowboys this offseason. One, or both, could possibly be re-signed if the price is right, but that still shouldn't exclude Dallas from trying to upgrade the position either through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Because of this, expect to see them linked continuously to some the top RB prospects in the draft this year and some the top veterans at the position in free agency as well.

#4 - Defensive tackle

Jonathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore are both free agents and Mazi Smith needs to improve a lot on his rookie season with the Cowboys. Other than Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas has a lot of unproven and undersized/tweener players currently on the depth chart at the DT position. Improving the defensive front should even help other position to improve as well.

#5 - Linebacker

With Damone Clark, Markquese Bell, and the return of DeMarvion Overshown, the Dallas Cowboys aren't in terrible shape at linebacker heading into the offseason. That doesn't mean they can't stand to upgrade the position significantly either through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft, possibly both. But, it's probably not as big of a priority as it is believed to be. Upgrading the defensive front like we mentioned earlier would dramatically help improve LB play, which is why it comes in ranked at No. 5.

#6 - Cornerback

With Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, the Cowboys are in pretty good shape at cornerback heading into the offseason. But, there is some concern with Diggs considering he will be working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. On top of that, they also risk losing two key members in their secondary, Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis, to free agency. While they'd probably love to re-sign Gilmore if his asking price isn't too high, adding another free agent or rookie CB to the mix is probably an offseason priority, which could actually make CB rank much higher.