Micah Parsons to play in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Have you ever wondered if Micah Parsons’ athletic gifts transcend football? A good chance to find out is coming; Parsons will be on the roster for one of the teams competing in this year’s Celebrity Game as part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Parsons has been named to celebrity coach Shannon Sharpe’s team, with Peyton Manning and 50 Cent as assistants on the bench. He will be joined by WNBA star Jewell Loyd, racecar driver Conor Daly, actors Quincy Isaiah and Dylan Wang, musician Walker Hayes, and others.

The opposing team, coached by Sharpe’s “First Take” co-star Stephen A. Smith, will feature its own young NFL star, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, along with singer-actress Jennifer Hudson, retired NBA star Metta World Peace, and others.

Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons will be playing in this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game pic.twitter.com/ISSX6J2KwN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 7, 2024

Some Cowboys fans may not love the idea of Parsons risking his body during the offseason, but Dallas’ pass-rushing savant has never missed a game since entering the NFL. With his strong social media presence and proven fearlessness both on and off the field, it’s no surprise that Parsons was tagged to participate.

You can expect some fun moments between Parsons and notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith on the opposing team. We’ll likely get some good interactions between Parsons and Stroud as fellow footballers, with the dynamic of edge rusher versus quarterback also adding intrigue.

If you don’t already have plans next Friday night, tune in and support Micah Parsons as he represents America’s Team on the hardwood.