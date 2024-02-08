It has officially been a week since Dan Quinn left the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator position to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders, and in the time since a few things have happened relative to the Dallas coaching staff. While the Cowboys have yet to fill Quinn’s absence at the coordinator spot specifically, one of the candidates who could have done so was poached away by Washington. Joe Whitt Jr. followed Quinn to Washington and there was speculation that perhaps other people would as well.

On Wednesday it was reported that Washington wanted to interview Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for their offensive line position, but Dallas blocked the request. On Thursday morning there was another report along these lines as Quinn wanted to interview defensive backs coach Al Harris. Dallas blocked that as well, although they did allow Washington to speak with Sharrif Floyd and Pete Ohnegian.

In addition to blocking Washington from interviewing TE coach Lunda Wells, the Cowboys denied the Commanders from speaking with DBs coach Al Harris, per a source. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024

They were given permission so speak with assistant DL coach Sharrif Floyd and quality control coach/defensive assistant Pete Ohnegian. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024

Al Harris has been a huge part of the surge in stellar play from Cowboys secondary players and Trevon Diggs even advocated for him to be the team’s defensive coordinator in the immediate moments after Quinn’s departure. Given that Mike McCarthy coached Al Harris when he was a player it makes sense that he would want to keep him around and continue to benefit from his development as a coach.

Dan Quinn seems to have really intended on taking a handful of Cowboys staffers with him to a division rival.