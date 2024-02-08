Cowboys CeeDee Lamb wins Moment of the Year at NFL Honors

The Dallas Cowboys didn't get the award they wanted which was a Super Bowl title. However, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took an award home on Thursday night. Lamb won Moment of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas for his 92-yard touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions.

It was certainly an incredible play, to say the least. Quarterback Dak Prescott avoided Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes who looked all but certain to sack him on a blitz attempt. Prescott rolled to his right and found Lamb around the 50-yard line, and he could have walked to the end zone if he wanted.

This caps off an amazing 2023 season for Lamb who set a Cowboys' franchise record for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749). He also racked up eight 100-yard games in the regular season (four consecutive from Week 6 to Week 10) as well as seven games with 11 catches or more.