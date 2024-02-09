The offseason of Dak Prescott is going to become very interesting soon. As Dallas Cowboys fans we have been through these situations before, contract discussions around the franchise quarterback are never void of debate. Prescott carries an almost $60M cap hit in 2024 which suggests that his team is going to have to do something about it by way of restructure or extension.

The latter of course would offer a level of belief in Prescott that some around Cowboys Nation are not comfortable with which is why the offseason will be so interesting. When it comes to this idea there are no shortages of opinion, and while on Radio Row in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl with my radio show on San Antonio’s Sports Star, I wanted to get the opinion of someone who knows a thing or two about the quarterback position in Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

”I like Dak as far as his ability and everything he’s been able to accomplish in his career. It’s just that they just haven’t been able to get over that hump. And it just takes that effort, extra effort, being in the right situation as far as what the schedule is, how many... what’s the injuries. Dolphins for example, we got hurt at the end of the year. It’s just a fact. A lot of injuries and was hard to overcome that. That’s just part of it. And I think Dak, he’ll be fine. They’ll continue to compete. We’ll see where it goes as far as getting into a championship game.”

Marino was promoting a commercial he did with M&Ms that jokes about how he and others (Bruce Smith, Terrell Owens and Scarlett Johansson) have all fallen short in their quests for the ultimate prize in their particular line of work. Obviously for the football players there it is the Super Bowl, so again Marino knows what it is like to be so close yet so far away at the same time.

He noted that accomplishing the ultimate goal in football is hard, a disposition that Brian Billick also shared throughout the week, and in his own way encouraged patience with the likes of Dak and his own team in the Miami Dolphins.

The reality is that until the ultimate thing happens for the Cowboys, questions are going to continue to linger around them and the most visible figures on their team. Prescott obviously falls into that category. But he has the approval of one of the game’s all-time greats, now we’ll see what happens when contract time finally gets here.