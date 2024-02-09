3 Cowboys players had surgery ahead of the 2024 offseason

With the offseason arriving early for the Dallas Cowboys, players are taking time to clean up some lingering injuries from the 2023 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer noted TE Peyton Hendershot, G T.J. Bass, and CB Stephon Gilmore had surgery shortly after the season ended against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

Not sure if this has been out there: CB Stephon Gilmore (shouder), TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), G T.J. Bass (elbow) had surgeries shortly after season ended. Hendershot, Bass good for offseason program. Gilmore, set to be a FA, has a 4-6 month recovery period but OK for camp. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024

Gilmore is the player to spotlight, given his production in his first season as a Cowboy. He’s slated to be a free agent, so if the front office decides to bring him back, Gilmore’s recovery time would be the longest at four to six months.

He suffered a torn labrum in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders and played through the injury in the Wild Card game. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn decided to go with a heavy zone coverage approach against the Packers partly due to the nature of Gilmore’s injury.

Bass and Hendershot had limited roles in 2023 but have promising futures with Dallas as players the team hopes to develop. Hendershot was on injured reserve with an ankle injury a few weeks into the season. He fought to come back before the end of the season, but the injury was severe enough to require surgery.

Bass is someone fans are excited for, given what they saw when he came in spot duty at left and right guard. The undrafted rookie could be in the mix as a starter along the offensive line if Zack Martin retires in a few seasons, if Tyler Smith kicks out to left tackle, or if the coaches want to try him at center.

If Gilmore returns to Dallas on a new contract, all three players should be healthy before Week 1 in September if rehab goes according to plan.