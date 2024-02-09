Cowboys news: Dallas hiring former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

The search is over and Mike Zimmer is back in a familiar place.

Mike Zimmer is back in the NFL — and back where it all began. Dallas is hiring Zimmer, a former head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and a longtime Cowboys assistant, to be its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Zimmer has emerged from a high-profile list of interviewees that also included former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan. Zimmer has long been known for leading hard-nosed defenses and his gritty approach to coaching, something that should lend perfectly to replacing Dan Quinn, who went on to become the Commanders HC after three seasons leading a top-five scoring defense in Dallas. Following a two-year hiatus, that will be Zimmer’s mantle to pick up.

Dan Quinn tried to get Al Harris, but the Cowboys are keeping him.

Apparently Lunda Wells wasn’t the only Cowboys coworker Dan Quinn wanted to bring with him to Washington. One day after it was revealed that the Dallas front office blocked the Commanders’ request to interview their tight ends coach for an opening on Quinn’s new staff in the nation’s capital, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys’ longtime divisional rivals have had their eye on several other coaching assistants, too. Per Archer, who cited a source, the Cowboys also denied the Commanders’ request to interview defensive backs coach Al Harris. Harris has been a popular name among some circles within Cowboys Nation to replace Quinn as the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

In addition to blocking Washington from interviewing TE coach Lunda Wells, the Cowboys denied the Commanders from speaking with DBs coach Al Harris, per a source. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024

This is, shall we say, and interesting comment.

Super Bowl LVIII is here, and it’s going to be a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. With the 49ers representing the NFC, it marks another season that the Dallas Cowboys didn’t make it to the big game. The Cowboys’ playoff push as a whole came out disappointing, falling in major-upset fashion to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Recently, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence opened up about the loss — what did he have to say? Despite going 12-5 and securing the NFC’s second seed, the Cowboys fell to the seventh-seed Packers 48-32. For the Packers, the win was the first time a seventh-seed had won a playoff game. “We was just burned out, man,” said Lawrence on ESPN’s First Take. “Long season, team dominantly healthy through the season. The legs get tired.”

The Cowboys are pulling Cowboys’ moves.

The list of candidates for the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator position keeps growing. Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer have already interviewed, and reports on Wednesday are that the team is also interested in Rex Ryan and Wink Martindale as part of the search. Marquand Manuel was also recently added. With the departure of Joe Whitt to join Dan Quinn on the Washington Commanders staff, the only internal candidate seems to be Aden Durde, but he almost seems to have slipped people’s minds. It sounds like it is going to be at least a few more days before we get the decision. But the names that we know tell us a lot about the way things are run in Dallas. All of them carry well known reputations, and in the case of Zimmer and Durde, history working for the owner. That reflects some of the basic characteristics of how things work at The Star. Coaching hires don’t just reflect the desired direction of the team. They also are driven by what the decision makers are comfortable with. In general, people grow more cautious and become more risk-averse as they age. Most NFL owners fit the senior citizen profile, and that certainly includes Jerry Jones. However, most other owners do not serve as their own general managers. Others hire someone else and let them take the lead on coaching hires. Many of the GMs around the league seek innovation and creativity. That is a recognition of how the game is constantly evolving and changing. It leads to hiring young coaches with a certain view of how to adapt to things.

More coach commentary.

The primary reason Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is because of his 1990s dynasty in which the team won three Super Bowl titles from 1992-95. One of the biggest drivers in those teams’ successes was Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing yards (18,355) and rushing touchdowns (164). Smith is like many Cowboys fans today, disillusioned with the state of affairs surrounding Dallas following its 48-32 wild card round loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers despite having the NFC’s second seed and home field advantage. When co-host Andrew Perloff asked Smith why he thought McCarthy was retained for the final year of his Cowboys contract, he made it very clear he and Jones do not see eye to eye on this subject. “Because I’m not the GM,” Smith said. “To be honest with you, I thought that move would have been made because of how bad it looked.”

