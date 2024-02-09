An argument can be made that the Houston Texans or Cleveland Browns won Thursday night at NFL Honors. Houston picked up both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson while the Browns saw Kevin Stefanski win Coach of the Year alongside Joe Flacco as Comeback Player of the Year. Additionally for the Texans, they had their first ever Hall of Famer announced in Andre Johnson.

Unfortunately an argument can also be made that the Dallas Cowboys were the biggest losers in this same capacity. While CeeDee Lamb did win an award for the best moment of the year, he fell short of Offensive Player of the Year.

Lamb was not alone in missing out on a trophy as Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland all struck out as well. Not to mention that Darren Woodson was unbelievably left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet again.

All told Prescott finished the highest in his respective award chase by coming in second in MVP voting. Lamb finished third in OPOY as did Parsons in DPOY where Bland finished fifth.

Recap of Cowboys' finishes in the AP voting during the NFL Honors show:



MVP - Dak Prescott, 2nd

Off. POY - CeeDee Lamb, 3rd; Dak, 5th

Def POY - Micah Parsons, 3rd; DaRon Bland, 5th — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 9, 2024

None of these results were particularly surprising given the way the regular season ended for the Cowboys (yes even before the playoff loss). It felt like the loss against the Miami Dolphins really took away the last real steam for Prescott and Lamb specifically, where Parsons and Bland may have lost out on their true opportunities during the win against Seattle.

Obviously our top preference is for the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl, but individual awards matter and are great to have happen to the players on your team. It is unfortunate that Dallas was not able to take anything home outside of Lamb’s moment.

There is always next year.