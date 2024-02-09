Grading the Cowboys’ hire of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys finally made their move in securing a new defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn left for a position as the head coach for the Washington Commanders. It has been reported that they will hire Mike Zimmer. In making that move, the Cowboys front office is getting someone they are very comfortable with considering Zimmer coached in Dallas for 13 seasons. His last stint in the NFL was as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings where he had some success, but could never get to the big game.

Zimmer has also had a lot of success as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, but he is coming off a two-year exile from the league after losing the Vikings job. Can he still get it done, and how will his scheme and tendencies fit with the Cowboys’ current personnel on that side of the ball? We’ve already looked at his scheme in a couple of articles, but we wanted to get your grade.

What grade would you give the hiring of Zimmer as the defensive coordinator? Vote in the poll then hit the comments.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.