Cowboys special teams roster review: Pro Bowl pair makes offseason easy

The Cowboys are in a good place with their specialists ahead of the 2024 offseason. Their kicker and punter, both coming off Pro Bowl appearances, are signed up for the next campaign. With only long snapper to fill, and what should be a no-stress way to do it, Dallas can focus on other needs and trust in continued excellence from this phase of the game.

Brandon Aubrey, after a remarkable season by any standard for NFL kickers, has one year left on his original contract. Turning 29 in March, the second-year phenom will get his first full offseason after only signing with Dallas last July following his days in the USFL. While there’s always the fear of Aubrey being a one-hit wonder, the Cowboys have no reason not to trust him to build on his rookie heroics.

On the other side of the experience spectrum, punter Bryan Anger remains a standout despite turning 35 last October. He led the NFC in gross and net yards in 2023 and went to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons with Dallas. Anger’s shown no sign of decline yet, so bringing him back next year should be a no-brainer. He also serves as the holder for Aubrey’s kicks; another reason to keep the veteran in the fold.

Specialists Under Contract for 2024

K Brandon Aubrey - $915k cap hit

P Bryan Anger - $3.80m cap hit

One question you might ask on Anger is if you want $3.8 million tied up at punter. Dallas can get back $3 million if they release him, and could fill the spot with a rookie or some journeymen for less than a million. Anger certainly deserves to be one of the NFL’s most expensive punters but there’s always a chance that the Cowboys will be hesitant to pay it.

As for the other specialist, Dallas will either need to re-sign free agent Trent Sieg or find a new long snapper. Sieg’s first year with the Cowboys was uneventful, in a good way, as he helped send Anger and Aubrey to the Pro Bowl. Dallas tends to be loyal to a good long snapper; L.P. Ladouceur held the job from 2005-2020. There’s nothing to indicate they won’t bring Sieg back for another year.

Another free agent we should mention here, given that he’s really just a specialist, is “cornerback” C.J. Goodwin. He barely appears on defense anymore, only 16 snaps in the last three seasons, but is a mainstay on the special teams groups. Every offseason we wonder if Goodwin’s run is over but he just keeps coming back. He’s now 34 so the odds are ever increasing against him, but we’ll believe Goodwin isn’t getting re-signed when we see it.