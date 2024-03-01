Why the Cowboys should keep offensive lineman Tyler Smith at left guard

The Dallas Cowboys have been in the news in recent days, including a report that the team will not use the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard. We also learned their thoughts in regards to one of their more prominent offensive players.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones at combine on if he prefers Tyler Smith to stay at LG: “That remains to be seen. It’s starting to feel like Larry Allen all over again.” Can dominate at G or T. “His versatility certainly brings options to the table in terms of how we look at this team… pic.twitter.com/lhTuKROKrQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 27, 2024

This is noteworthy because Jones mentioned Tyler Smith’s potential to play multiple spots at a proficient level. Comparing Smith to Larry Allen is high praise and hyperbolic, but that’s a similar scenario the Cowboys find themselves in. Do they move one of their budding stars to a different spot along the offensive line or keep him where he is?

First, let’s examine why the idea of Smith moving to left tackle is a subject in the first place. The primary reason concerns Tyron Smith, who has played left tackle for Dallas for most of his 13 seasons with the team. Smith is 33 years old and headed for unrestricted free agency. Smith is still a high-impact player, even at his advanced age. However, he does have a checkered injury history, having not played an entire season since 2015. If the Cowboys were to retain him, it wouldn’t be without concerns that he could remain healthy.

Last season, Chuma Edoga struggled when asked to play at left tackle. Then, there’s a pervasive idea that left tackle is vastly more important than offensive guard, which is not entirely true. Some are also encouraged by the performance of Tyler Smith when he started at left tackle in Tyron Smith’s place as a rookie in 2022. Yet, with all that considered, keeping Tyler Smith at guard makes the most sense, and here’s why.

Two minutes of Cowboys LG Tyler Smith (#73) putting on a showcase against the Patriots.



Another star offensive lineman in the making in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/iOMEpKqZny — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 2, 2023

Until now, Tyler Smith has played his best football at left guard. Last season, he was named a second-team All-Pro. Safe to say, Smith has found his groove, and constantly cross-training a player who is still so young (22 years old) and still adapting to the NFL isn’t wise. Smith’s true potential lies at the interior of the Cowboys’ offensive line. The Cowboys will also have questions at center with the looming free agency of four-year starter Tyler Biadasz. Assuming you lose Biadasz, that would bypass consistency at two spots at their interior line to address left tackle, doing more harm than good. It’s paramount that the middle of the pocket is kept clean to protect Dak Prescott, who has steadily improved at attacking the middle of the field, and Smith staying put will help solidify that.

Additionally, Asim Richards is a developmental prospect whom the Cowboys selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft and shows some promise. There’s also a good crop of offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class. Possible names connected to the Cowboys include Amarius Mims (6’7”, 340 lbs.), Tyler Guyton (6’7”, 327 lbs.), Graham Barton (6’5”, 314 lbs.) and Jordan Morgan (6’5”, 325 lbs.).

We know where the Cowboys stand in terms of their approach to the draft or in retaining Tyron Smith for another season at the least, as both sides are said to be meeting in the near future. If Dallas can sign Smith, they can still draft a top-tier tackle for the future, leaving Smith at guard where he is starting to dominate.