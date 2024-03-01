Cowboys news: Dallas picking up the 2024 roster bonus for QB Trey Lance

The Cowboys will keep Trey Lance for another season to get a good look.

The Cowboys will pick up Lance’s $4.25 million roster bonus for the 2024 season, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Lance didn’t play a snap for the Cowboys in 2023 after he was traded by the 49ers late in training camp. However, Dallas is optimistic about the growth he made and reportedly has not considered cutting him. Unsurprisingly, the team will not pick up Lance’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth $22.4 million. In the best-case scenario, he’ll be the Cowboys’ backup quarterback entering 2024.

Cowboys covering all the bases when it comes to the draft.

The NFL Combine powers on in downtown Indianapolis as Thursday served as the opening day for on-field drills for defensive linemen and linebackers while also serving as the media availability day for defensive backs and tight ends. The media sessions allowed for more clarity on where the Dallas Cowboys could be putting their focus this week at the combine, as four cornerbacks communicated to DallasCowboys.com about having formal meetings with the team this week: Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson, Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter and Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa. Wiggins, who is projected to go in the first round by draft experts, smiled when he recalled the conversation he had with the Cowboys staff as they discussed defensive schemes from his days at Clemson and his nutrition at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. Carson is a day two option at cornerback that also has a lengthy profile at 6-foot-0, 195 pounds. He said his conversation with defensive backs coach Al Harris stood out from the many meetings he’s had this week as they talked technique like he was “one of his players.” Lassiter has drawn comparisons to Jourdan Lewis with his ability to play in the nickel, but his outside ability also has teams circling his name on draft boards. He is scheduled to have his formal meeting with the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Could Tony Pollard end up with Kellen Moore in Philly?

Pollard did rush for 1,005 yards and produce 1,316 scrimmage yards, but he also averaged just 4.0 yards per carry after topping 5.0 yards per rush in each of the previous two seasons. As a team, the Cowboys ranked just 20th in yards per carry (4.1). It’s hard to envision the Cowboys bringing Pollard back at a fair market rate. It’s clear that the 26-year-old is more effective as part of a committee than as a leading back, and with Rico Dowdle also scheduled to be a free agent, Dallas may prefer a player with every-down ability. It should surprise no one to see the Cowboys make a play for Jacobs, Barkley or D’Andre Swift this offseason. Contract Prediction: Pollard signs a one-year, $6.5 million deal in free agency.

The defense will get bigger.

Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay and various members of the coaching staff, scouting department and front office are entrenched in downtown Indianapolis this week to meet with players at the NFL Combine and see draft prospects test in a rigorous scouting environment in front of the 32 teams. For McClay, it’s a week full of action that doesn’t stop from the moment he arrives in The Hoosier State to the time he departs, but the process allows him and his colleagues to get a better feel for who players are off the field as well as how they look in-person. “As we begin this process, it’s a little different scheme,” McClay said. “We’re looking for big, athletic football players. Finding guys that have those little nuances that [Mike Zimmer] has. It’s been great for us to spend time with the coaches and hear them talk to players and communicate so we can get a better feel for what that is as well.” “I think we’re probably going to look more so at those bigger bodies at the inside, stopping that. We’re always looking at linebackers. That’s a position that in free agency and in the draft that we’re going to have to look at because we want to add more players there.”

