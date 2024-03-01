Cowboys meeting with Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz agents on Friday at NFL combine

The Dallas Cowboys have 16 free agents within the building to make a decision on for the 2024 season. One of the biggest, no surprise, is left tackle Tyron Smith, who is headed into his 14th season.

Dallas is getting the ball rolling on the future of the former first-round pick. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will meet with Smith's agent on Friday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The Cowboys are scheduled to meet with Tyron Smith's agent today at the combine. Smith wants to play for a 14th season and both sides felt like they found a practice plan that helped keep him healthier than in the past. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 1, 2024

Smith’s availability was excellent during his first five seasons as he only missed one game. However, he was out for three games each season from 2016 to 2019 with back, hamstring, and knee issues, and then missed 14 games the next year because of a neck surgery. After missing 19 games the next two years, Smith played in 13 during the 2023 season, and he earned a second-team All-Pro nod in the process thanks to only allowing one sack and 16 pressures.

With Tyler Smith playing at a high level at left guard, the Cowboys want to bring back the elder statesman to keep the left side of the offensive line as solid as possible. Also, it doesn't stop the Cowboys from bringing in a left tackle in April's draft to be groomed to takeover for Smith in the near future.

The Cowboys are also meeting with the agent of free agent center Tyler Biadasz.

Cowboys are meeting with fewer agents at the combine compared with years past. No sitdown, for example, was planned this week with Dak Prescott’s rep, the cited rationale being the two sides have enough experience working with each other to render a checkin unnecessary, two… — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 1, 2024

And the Cowboys have also spoken with Michael Gallup’s rep. The Cowboys could be gauging interest in a re-negotiated contract for the wide receiver.