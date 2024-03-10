Ranking Cowboys position strength ahead of 2024 free agency

With free agency starting in just a few days and the draft not far behind, the 2024 NFL offseason is about to heat up. For the Dallas Cowboys, it’s a critical juncture in what’s shaping up as a do-or-die season for the head coach and perhaps even some of the top players. Where does Dallas need to focus its attention this offseason to give themselves the best shot at success next season?

Over the last month, we’ve been breaking down the roster by looking at current talent and potential departures. Where can Dallas feel comfortable moving forward, and where are some of the biggest holes going to form if certain players leave as free agents or for other reasons?

Let’s take one last look at that analysis and compare the positions by their perceived strength going into the offseason.

Keep in mind that these are based solely on who’s currently under contract for 2024. Even if you have zero doubt that Trent Sieg is going to re-sign with Dallas, they still need a long snapper as of right now. Same for any other prospective free agent; until they’ve actually been confirmed, it’s a hole that needs to be filled.

Tight end is the strongest position with Jake Ferguson coming off a Pro Bowl appearance (albeit as an alternate) and Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot providing depth. Similarly, outside of contract extension talks with QB1, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Trey Lance fill up that depth chart nicely.

Guard and safety enjoy stability with starters and backup options behind them. Zack Martin and Tyler Smith are a more impressive starting duo than Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, giving the guards a slight nod, but Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas are more reliable depth than T.J. Bass and Asim Richards, which thins the margin between the two positions.

While potentially losing Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler still hurts, defensive end still has Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams to lead the way. It’s a less comfortable at defensive tackle, but at least Osa Odighizuwa and Mazi Smith are in place as potential starters. Still, both spots on the defensive line need work to fill out their rotations.

Cornerback has a star-studded top with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland but will be hurting without Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis. Those potential exists have to be addressed, as does Tyron Smith’s at offensive tackle. You may be okay at center with Brock Hoffman replacing Tyler Biadasz, but that’s not based on much evidence.

Lastly, linebacker needs a lot of work as Leighton Vander Esch is probably retiring, DeMarvion Overshown returns from a major injury, and Markquese Bell is probably heading back to safety. But at least you still have Damone Clark and the hope of a strong recovery from Overshown, which is better than the situation at running back. With Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle both free agents, Dallas is looking at a gaping hole on offense that neither Malik Davis or Deuce Vaughn feel capable of filling.