The 3 biggest deals the Cowboys will hand out this offseason, including one surprise

For the first time in forever, the Dallas Cowboys plan to go “all in” this offseason to revamp their roster. Okay, not really. We get it. Jerry Jones said some words, and then a little while later he said some other words, and when you put it all together, reality sets in and this once-believed-to-be-different offseason starts to feel exactly like the ones before.

The Cowboys have a plan and part of that plan will be to spend money, only the bulk of the money they plan to spend will be invested in the type of guys they love to invest in - their own players. Some of these new contracts will be expected, but others might catch you off guard. Rest assured, there will be a good chunk of guaranteed money shelled out to players who this organization believes are cornerstone pieces. Contrary to what it might feel like, this front office isn’t in the business of losing draft investments who have developed into difference-makers, so don’t expect them to start anytime soon.

THE EASY CALL

Ever since CeeDee Lamb was dropped into the Cowboys lap in the 2020 NFL Draft, the star collegiate receiver has impressed. He’s gotten better every season and he surprised even his strongest supporters with 135 catches, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns last year. He went from a guy who some questioned could be a true alpha to suddenly one of the top receivers in the NFL.

The Cowboys are aware of his greatness and just like his 2020 draft mate, Trevon Diggs, he will be rewarded. Lamb’s been one of the biggest bargains in football playing under an annual average salary of just $3.5 million over the last four seasons. He’s currently set to play under the fifth-year option cost of $17.9 million this season and the Cowboys would love to free up some of that cap space by working an extension.

Contract prediction: Four years, $120 million ($30M AAV), $72 million guaranteed

THE “PRE DAK” SNACK

A couple of weeks before the start of the regular season, the Cowboys will hold a press conference with the announcement that one of their players is getting a new contract extension. Fans will be waiting excitedly with anticipation believing this is the moment that Dak Prescott will be signing his new deal, only to learn that the player getting the extension is defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. That’s not to say we will be disappointed, but rather surprised. The Cowboys front office likes to do this. When they have a young player who is on the verge of breaking out, they’ll jump on before they enter the final season of their current deal if, and this is a big if, they think they can save some money with a preemptive strike. Some forget the Cowboys do this because they’re labeled as lolligaggers when it comes to contract extensions, but they have a good history of acting early. La’el Collins, Jaylon Smith, and Terence Steele are some examples.

Outside of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys don’t have a lot of pieces along the defensive line as part of their future plan as several of their young players bring about uncertainty. Odighizuwa has brought some consistency in the trenches starting in all but four games over his three-year career in Dallas. He’s a good player on the verge of breaking out and the Cowboys would be wise to lock him down before Mike Zimmer makes him a star.

Contract prediction: Four years, $64 million ($16M AAV), $36 million guaranteed

THREAT LEVEL MIDNIGHT

And just when some started to give up hope, the Cowboys' front office will drive a stake through the heart of any notion that Prescott won’t be a part of this team’s future. These next several months will feel like déjà vu as we hear about how far apart both sides are and the Joneses create this façade that it’s not the most important personnel move they have, but don’t be fooled by any of this. The Cowboys have said they want him back and Prescott has calmly said he knows it will get done. Just as before, there will be some posturing. If an extension isn’t worked out this week, the Cowboys are likely to attempt to activate the automatic conversion and turn most of his $29 million base salary into bonus money which can be spread out into the void years of his contract. Some will view this as the “beginning of the end” and a sign that negotiations have failed, but more realistically it’s just the next step of this cat-and-mouse game between the front office and Team Prescott.

The automatic conversion will allow the Cowboys to have the financial freedom to do the other stuff they need to do this offseason so there would be no rush to get Dak’s deal done. That means we’ll have to go through these next six months stressing about whether they’ll keep him. Ultimately, when things start moving, they’ll move quickly and a Prescott deal should get done right before the start of the regular season. It will be a nice way to kick off the new year.

Contract prediction: Five years, $300 million ($60M AAV), $240 million guaranteed