NFL insiders detail the Cowboys plans ahead of free agency

A combination of words that haven’t appeared in NFL headlines since 2012—“The Dallas Cowboys” and “big spenders in free agency.” Outside of signing their players to large contracts around the new league year (Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Gallup), the front office doesn’t like to shop in the “new releases” section of the free agent department store.

Dallas has been discount shopping like Adam Sandler in Big Daddy ever since they handed Brandon Carr a five-year, $50 million contract as one of the premier corners available ahead of the 2012 season. It doesn’t seem like this season will be the time to change their approach.

ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler noted a few things about the Cowboys and their potential plans for free agency before Monday’s legal tampering period opens.

Can the Cowboys make moves? Graziano: The Cowboys would love to upgrade their run game and run defense, but as usual, they aren’t expected to be big players in the outside free agent market. Dallas is right up against the cap and has extension decisions to make on several of its own players, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive superstar Micah Parsons. I wouldn’t get too excited about the idea of, say, Barkley or Henry ending up in Dallas, unless one of them sees his price drop down into the $5-6 million range (which I think is unlikely). Dallas does have some interest in bringing back Pollard, with the hope that he’d be better with one more year between him and his 2022 season-ending injury and with some better run blocking in front of him.

Even though Derrick Henry is off buying a second home in the Dallas area, his price is expected to be outside the Cowboys’ range. The same would go for Saquon Barkley, who just turned 27. As reported the other day, if Dallas is to spend at the running back position in free agency, it would be bringing back Tony Pollard on a favorable discount.

If the Cowboys hope to get extensions done with the law firm of Prescott, Parsons, and Lamb, they could be looking to save money from free agent spending and put it toward the franchise’s pillars.

While Dallas isn’t set to open their wallets, that doesn’t mean any trades won’t happen. Last offseason, the front office traded for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, to the surprise of many. There aren’t rumblings around Dallas trading for someone, but someone else trading for a current Cowboy.

Any more trades coming? Fowler: Trade names are percolating, and we already saw Jeudy get dealt to Cleveland on Saturday after Denver fielded calls from several interested teams, per sources. The Cowboys are exploring all options with receiver Michael Gallup, including a potential trade. The Panthers could be one to watch here.

The trade rumors around Michael Gallup came out late last night, and how the team would be expected to part ways with their veteran receiver this offseason. Dallas is hoping for a trade to get some compensation back, and they might just have a trade partner lined up.

Fowler notes that the Carolina Panthers could be a team to watch as a suitor for Gallup. With quarterback Bryce Young needing more help and a supporting cast, a veteran wideout like Gallup could be appealing to pair with Adam Thielen on the outside.

The Panthers have two fifth-round picks and a sixth-round pick for the upcoming draft. Because of his recent play, Gallup probably won’t be fetching a third or fourth-round pick. But if the Cowboys want something in return, maybe getting a fifth from Carolina in exchange for Gallup and Dallas sending one of their seventh-round selections with him could work.

After speaking with Jon Machota of The Athletic on the Press Coverage Podcast, he said Dallas’ moves during this time of year usually come when people least expect them. He noted the Gilmore and Cooks trades as examples. It is business as usual at The Star right now, but maybe Jerry Jones has a few cards up his sleeve waiting to be played.