Dallas Cowboys 2024 free agency tracker: All news, rumors and what you need to know

We are tracking all pieces of news and rumors about Dallas Cowboys free agency, all in one place.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL free agency is here and we are tracking anything and everything you need to know as it relates to the Dallas Cowboys and what they are doing.

When Free Agency Officially Begins: Wednesday, March 13th at 4:00pm ET

When The Legal Tampering Period Begins: Monday, March 11th at 12:00pm ET

The legal tampering period is when the majority of blockbuster free agency deals have been negotiated in recent history, plus a few have already happened, but obviously nothing can become official and formalized until the new league year begins.

Current Dallas Cowboys Salary Cap Space: $2.2M (per Over The Cap)

Last Updated: Sunday, March 10th at 12:00pm ET

Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Signings

  • TBD

Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Rumors

  • TBD

News About Current Dallas Cowboys in Free Agency

  • It was reported last weekend that Tyron Smith is “unlikely” to return to the Dallas Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have reportedly given Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade.
  • There are rumors about Tony Pollard having an interest in returning.

Dallas Cowboys Players Set To Be Free Agents

