Cowboys draft 2024: WR Xavier Legette is an intriguing early-round option

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the top wide receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb, and they also have veteran Brandin Cooks who can still play at a pretty high level. After that, the team has some uncertainty with Michael Gallup a possible salary cap casualty and the inexperience of Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks. Speaking of Brooks, his former collegiate teammate could be an intriguing addition for Dallas.

Xavier Legette played at South Carolina for five seasons. He only racked up 42 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns during his first four years. However, 2023 was his breakout campaign as he amassed 71 catches for 1,255 yards and nine touchdowns and garnered second-team All-SEC honors as well. That's only one year of high-level production, but Legette has some traits that could translate very well on the professional level.

Legette stands 6'1" and weights 221 pounds, so he has very good size at the receiver position. He uses it to his advantage as his frame and his 40-inch vertical allow him to shield off defenders and attack the ball at its highest point while making contested catches, which speaks to his athleticism. Legette has versatility in his arsenal with 735 snaps as an outside receiver and 254 in the slot. Being able to move around as a receiver makes it harder to gameplan for him

One aspect of Legette's game that popped off the screen at the NFL combine was his speed. He ran a blazing 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. Speed is one thing, but when you combine it with Legette's size and athletic traits, it makes for a pretty dangerous weapon. Legette has another great attribute that will carry over to the NFL, and that's his ability to block. There's nothing like a receiver that can get his hands dirty and help out in the running game.

Legette's inexperience does mean that he has some things to work on. He's not that polished as a consistent route runner, and he mainly was used for his speed to stretch the field and attack the sidelines, so he'll need to expand his route tree. He could also work on his hands as drops were an issue at times. The good thing is that if Legette were to come to Dallas, he wouldn't be any higher than third option behind Lamb and Cooks which would give him time to develop while also allowing his natural athletic skills and speed to give them some production in the process.

Legette's time in the 40-yard dash will undoubtedly raise his stock, which means he could sneak in the backend of the first round. However, with a deep talented receiver class, it's very possible that he could be on the board in the second round when the Cowboys have the 56th pick. If Dallas wants to snag a receiver early, Legette would be a great add on Day 2 with his tremendous upside.