5 former first-rounders the Cowboys should consider signing in free agency

Certain expectations come with where each individual player ends up getting selected in the NFL draft. In the end though, it's what a player does once they are drafted that determines an individual's success or failure. So whether they are first-round selections, undrafted free agents, or anything in between, opportunity knocks for everyone.

Today, we are going to take a look at a handful of former first-round draft picks who the Dallas Cowboys could potentially target in free agency. In the past Dallas has shown they're willing to take a chance on high draft picks who didn't exactly live up to their draft status for whatever reason, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if they continued to so.

Each one of the players listed below could possibly help improve the Cowboys roster in some fashion. Some have the potential to challenge for starting jobs, while others could add much-needed depth at certain positions if sign. We will let you decide whether or not you believe the Cowboys should take a chance on any of them.

LB Kenneth Murray

Kenneth Murray was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He has shown flashes of that first-round talent throughout his four years in L.A., but not enough for the Chargers to pick up his fifth-year option. Now a free agent, the former Oklahoma Sooner LB would fit nicely in Dallas.

At 6'2", 241-pounds, Kenneth Murray fits the mold Mike Zimmer has preferred throughout his coaching career as a MLB in his scheme. On top of that, he was also a player the Cowboys had shown an interest in coming out of Oklahoma and it wouldn't be at all surprising if they still do considering their current need to upgrade and add depth at the position.

As a Missouri City native, Kenneth Murray would probably be more than happy to return to his home state of Texas. He is talented enough to challenge for a starting job with the Cowboys, but also wouldn't exclude them from drafting one of the top linebackers in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Projected contract: 2 Years, $8.5M, $4.25M APY, $1.5M GTD

OL Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. When healthy the 6'2", 315-pound former Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman is a starting caliber player with the four position flex to play in both guard and tackle positions. Unfortunately, he has a long well-documented injury history.

Wynn's inability to remain healthy is no doubt a significant red flag, but one that shouldn't disinterest the Cowboys in adding him to their roster. It's looking more and more as if they will be replacing 2/5 of their offensive line (Tyler Biadasz, Tyron Smith) and Wynn's position flex is intriguing, whether as a starter or backup.

If Dallas were to sign Isaiah Wynn in free agency it would afford them the opportunity to be more flexible as to how they decide to play their starting five. Like Tyler Smith, he's capable of starting at either LG or LT and he could also possibly push Terence Steele for the starting job at RT. If nothing else, he could be invaluable as a depth piece.

Projected contract: 1 year, $2.3 million (same he signed in Miami in 2023)

DE Marcus Davenport

Marcus Davenport was the 14th overall selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. The 6'6", 265-pound defensive end and six-year veteran has never really lived up to his first-round draft status, but is still an intriguing option for the Cowboys as a rotational player.

With Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler hitting free agency, Marcus Davenport could come in and provide much-needed depth at the DE position behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. As a San Antonio native, a return closer to home could be enticing for the player

Considering Davenport's well-documented injury history throughout his time with the New Orleans Saints and last year with the Minnesota Vikings, teams will likely be wary of investing a significant amount of money on him in free agency. That could very well help him fall right in the Cowboys lap.

Projected contract: 1 year, $3.5M, $3.5M APY, $2.75M GTD

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was selected 32nd overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion and former LSU stud RB has had his ups and downs during his four years in Kansas City, mostly due to untimely injuries, but is still an intriguing option for teams looking for more depth at the running back position.

While the Cowboys have a similar RB already on the roster in Deuce Vaughn, Edwards-Heaire is a slightly more compact and bigger version, measuring in at around two inches taller and 30+ sounds heavier. He is also the more proven player at this point in their careers as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Considering the lack of a proven commodity at the RB position right now in Dallas, taking a flyer on Edwards-Helaire isn't a terrible idea. This is one of those low-risk, high-reward type of signings the Cowboys haven't been shy about making in the past. And, signing and bringing him to camp for a "looksee" wouldn't be financially damaging if it didn't work out.

Projected contract: 1 year, $1.6 million

CB Tre’Davious White

Tre’Davious White was the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. The 5’11”, 190-pound CB out of LSU has been one of the better defensive backs in the entire league when healthy. Unfortunately for him a torn ACL in 2021 and an Achilles tear in Week 4 in 2023 has kept him off the field recently, resulting in his release and Buffalo.

With Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis both potentially exiting via free agency, and the unknown surrounding Trevon Diggs and how he’ll rebound after his season-ending injury, Dallas’ CB position is currently a significant concern. Signing White would be taking a chance on a super talented player who does come with injury issues as his recovery from the Achilles is still happening. This one should only happen if the Cowboys can get him on an incentive-laden contract.

Tre’Davious White’s career stats

7 seasons (82 games)

311 tackles, 12 TFLs

68 passes defended, 18 INTs

6 QB hits, 3 sacks

5 FF, 5 FR, 1 TD

2x Pro Bowler, 2x All-Pro

Projected contract: 1-year prove it deal packed with incentives