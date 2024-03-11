As the Cowboys go shopping for a new running back, here are 3 free agent options

The Dallas Cowboys need to figure out their running back situation. Currently, they only have Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn under contract, and collectively those guys rushed for 40 yards last season. Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are entering free agency and it’s unclear what they’ll command and whether or not the Cowboys would bring either of them back. And looking at the draft, the Cowboys dealt away their regular fourth- and fifth-round picks so they will be missing out when a lot of the quality backs are coming off the board.

This could force the Cowboys to be a little more aggressive in free agency when it comes to finding a guy to run the ball for them this upcoming season. While there have been some big names linked to the Cowboys as potential free agent running back candidates, that just doesn’t seem like the Cowboys' way. Instead, look for them to take the more frugal approach, and here are three players who could fit the bill.

THE CHEAP ROUTE

Damien Harris

If the team is looking for a veteran on the cheap, former Bama back Damien Harris could be the way to go. The Cowboys love to take fliers on guys who are still young and have flashed a good season just as they did with Ronald Jones last year. Harris’ numbers are eerily similar to Jones throughout their careers and include a 900-yard season a couple of years ago where he found the end zone 15 times.

Harris won’t be the answer at running back for the Cowboys, but he could add some early-down value, and his bruising style might help them in short-yardage situations. The Cowboys were one of the worst goal-to-go teams in the league last season. He’ll come cheap as Harris has struggled with injuries his entire career. And considering the investment is so low, it wouldn’t preclude them from targeting another back whether it’s also in free agency or via the draft.

Contract prediction: One year, $1.5 million

THE THRIFTY SWIFTY

D’Andre Swift

There was a time when there was a lot of excitement around what Swift could do in the backfield. He split time with Jamaal Williams in Detroit, and while the veteran Williams had more rushing attempts than Swift, the younger Swift had better efficiency and added more explosiveness to the running game. He also provided value as a receiver. After losing Miles Sanders in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a fourth-round draft pick to acquire Swift from the Lions. Swift became the featured back in Philly and had the best season of his career rushing for over 1,000 yards and earning Pro Bowl honors. He only finished with five rushing touchdowns, but it would’ve been much more had Jalen Hurts not snaked 15 rushing touchdowns, most of which came from the notorious tush-push.

Contract prediction: Two years, $10 million

RE-UP ON THE PONY EXPRESS

Tony Pollard

The Cowboys' 2019 fourth-round steal was grossly underpaid throughout his four-year rookie career only to be overpaid last year when he played under the franchise tag price of $10 million. Pollard had been the back with juice as he served a complementary role to Ezekiel Elliott for most of his time before clearly being the better back in 2022. Last year, the team released Zeke and Pollard became the workhorse back. While he did string together his second-straight 1,000-yard season, his efficiency dropped. His yards per carry dropped to just under four last year after averaging over five in his first four years in the league. Pollard may have lost some of his explosiveness as most backs do as they gather more wear on the tread, but he was coming off an ankle injury the previous season and isn’t washed just yet. If he wants to return to Dallas and is willing to take a slightly friendly deal, the team may opt to keep him around a little longer.

Contract prediction: Two years, $12 million

Which free agent running back would you like to see the Cowboys sign this offseason?