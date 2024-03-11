Reuniting with a former wideout would be a great value signing for the Cowboys

As we’ve become accustomed to in the past decade, the Dallas Cowboys will be bargain shopping in the free agent market this spring. Sure, Dallas will be linked to some star players just because they are the Cowboys, but any player looking for more than $7-8M annually is not likely to be in Dallas’ plans.

While this is a big organizational problem in itself, it does not mean that the Cowboys can’t add some under-the-radar players who can make a positive impact. In the past two years, Dallas has added Dante Fowler, Jonathan Hankins, and Jayron Kearse, who all fell well below the $7-8M a year mark. They may not be All-Pros, but all three players played well in Dallas and turned out to be good, affordable additions to the roster.

In recent years, Dallas has been good at finding affordable players who can make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. This year, they’ll need to follow the same model but look at offense as well.

If they want to do so, they won’t have to look far. Cedrick Wilson Jr, who played in Dallas for the first four seasons of his career, is set to become a free agent this March. Wilson, who signed a three-year, $22M deal with the Dolphins back in 2022, never really panned out during his time in Miami.

During his two years in Miami, Wilson caught just 34 passes for 432 yards and scored only three touchdowns. This production, over 30 games, did not even come close to what Wilson did in Dallas during the 2021 season. In that year, by far the best of his career, the now 28-year-old caught 45 passes for 602 yards, an average of 13.4 Y/R, and scored six touchdowns, tied for third-most on the team.

After a couple of down years in Miami, Wilson is not going to demand an expensive contract in free agency. Pro Football Focus projects him to earn a one-year, $2.5M deal. This would be well within Dallas’ budget and Wilson would serve as a perfect third or fourth receiver option behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

If Cedrick Wison’s market is in the price range many believe it will be, bringing him back to Dallas makes too much sense for the Cowboys not to do it.