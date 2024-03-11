The Dallas Cowboys running back room is going to be entirely different at the top for the first time in a while. Tony Pollard has apparently found a new home. He is headed to the Tennessee Titans on a deal that is reported worth $24M over three years.

#Titans are expected to sign running back Tony Pollard, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

Numbers update. Pollard deal for 3y/24M, per source. https://t.co/mpBUjucBeG — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024

As free agency approached there had been reports about the Cowboys being interested bringing Tony Pollard back at the right and proper price, but it appears that this was not ultimately in the cards.

Pollard was a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys all the way back in 2019 and immediately showed a high level of talent that people wanted to see used on the field more and more. That was difficult early on given that Pollard’s rookie season coincided with Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout that saw him get an extension with the team. That established Elliott (not that he needed establishing then) as the primary ball-carrier on the team.

It was not until 2022 when Pollard finally broke out as more opportunities went his way what with Elliott’s impact slowing down just a bit. This past season Dallas released Elliott which opened the door for Pollard to have the lion’s share of opportunities, but with him entering free agency they had to make a choice. Dallas ultimately placed the franchise tag on Pollard which was a difficult decision to make given that he was coming off of a fractured fibula suffered in the Divisional Round playoff loss at the time. His departure means that the Cowboys will have a backfield without him or the aforementioned Elliott for the first time since 2015. Almost a decade.

Pollard disappointed this past season relative to those standards, but given the context of his return from injury really began to turn things on near the end of the season. He has made sense as a free agent running back to buy low on, but it appears that the Titans are willing to give him more than the Cowboys.