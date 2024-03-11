Cowboys news: Dallas could easily create cap space for free agency, if they wanted

The question is, does Dallas even need an extra $65 million this offseason?

Dak Prescott: $27.8 million Not only do they have this option, they can literally go back to the well whenever they want. Have a player they need $10 million in space for? Restructure $12.5 million after adding two void years and you’re set. Need another $10 million? Do it again, while still having the ability to create another $2 million in space later if necessary. There’s no limit to the amount of times a team can restructure a player, aside from getting his base salary down to the veteran minimum, which for Prescott is $1.21 million. If Dallas was willing to put $27.8 million on future caps that could all accelerate in 2025, where Prescott already is on the books for $36.4 million in dead money, they could. That $64 million would be behind Russell Wilson’s mind-numbing, record-breaking dead money total of $85 million to escape Denver, possibly creating the new norm in the NFL.

There are a few paths to the seemingly inevitable.

The topic of a potential trade was indeed broached during the 2023 regular season, but it was ultimately tabled until the offseason, where it’s now again being revisited, and with traction. If no trade partner is located, it’s possible Gallup could be released as a cap casualty. The 28-year-old is currently set to hit the Cowboys’ salary cap for a combined $45.6 million over the next two seasons ($13.85 million in 2024 and then $15.85 million per annum thereafter) in the final two years of a five-year deal that was inked in March 2022. That is a massive hit that isn’t justified by utilization or his trend in production, so while Gallup has remained the consummate professional and mentor for younger receivers as he battled back from a torn ACL suffered in 2021, the numbers are working far too wildly against him following the 2023 season. Be it by trade or release, the Cowboys are eyeing major cap savings. Savings through 2026 season: Pre-June 1: $19.45 million combined Post-June 1: $32.5 million combined Savings for 2024 season, only: Pre-June 1: $800,000 Post-June 1: $9.5 million *figures courtesy of Overthecap.com It’s evident the front office is playing the long game in this situation and is trying to gather as much savings as possible for the 2025 season and beyond, assuming a trade occurs, considering they’ll be faced with a proverbial brick wall of dead money from years of contract restructures when next season rolls around.

Ahead of free agency, it is a good time to look at the current status of the roster.

Offensive Line Tyler Smith, TJ Bass, Brock Hoffman, Zack Martin, Terence Steele The Cowboys’ offensive line is far from the Great Wall of Dallas II nickname it was given a short eight years ago. Prescott was a rookie back then, and a powerful offensive line opening up holes for fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott was a thing of beauty. One of the stalwarts of those offensive lines was Tyron Smith, and he has moved on after 13 productive seasons. Despite playing at an All-Pro level in 2023, the left tackle succession plan will be put in motion and Tyler Smith will take over at left tackle. That leaves a huge hole in the interior of the line at left guard and center after also losing Tyler Biadasz to free agency. For now, TJ Bass and Brock Hoffman will fill those slots, but I believe the Cowboys will be targeting the interior offensive line in the draft. Mainstays Zack Martin and Terence Steele will continue in their respective positions as right guard and right tackle.

The typical Dallas Cowboy approach to free agency.

The Dallas Cowboys are “ interested’’ in signing either Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants or Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, reports claim as NFL free agency is about to open ... but the “reports’’ come with a massive “if.’’ “The Cowboys could be interested in Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry,’’ ESPN reports on the eve of Monday’s “legal tampering period’’ opening, “if their prices drop.’’ This is frankly a clever way to craft a wildly unlikely story, because it features not only the headline-grabbing duo of Barkley and Henry, but also the headline-worthy inclusion of a third “name’’ ... Captain Obvious. We can testify for a fact, actually, that one of the “could be/if’’ angles of ESPN’s claim can be eliminated right now: The Cowboys won’t be interested in this level of upgrade “if’’ the contractual asking price shrinks ...

It is time for Jerry to open his checkbook.

THE EASY CALL Ever since CeeDee Lamb was dropped into the Cowboys lap in the 2020 NFL Draft, the star collegiate receiver has impressed. He’s gotten better every season and he surprised even his strongest supporters with 135 catches, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns last year. He went from a guy who some questioned could be a true alpha to suddenly one of the top receivers in the NFL. The Cowboys are aware of his greatness and just like his 2020 draft mate, Trevon Diggs, he will be rewarded. Lamb’s been one of the biggest bargains in football playing under an annual average salary of just $3.5 million over the last four seasons. He’s currently set to play under the fifth-year option cost of $17.9 million this season and the Cowboys would love to free up some of that cap space by working an extension. Contract prediction: Four years, $120 million ($30M AAV), $72 million guaranteed

