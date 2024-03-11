Cowboys free agents: Dorance Armstrong reportedly agreeing to join Dan Quinn, Commanders

We have yet another player reportedly leaving the Dallas Cowboys during the free agency frenzy. After Tony Pollard agreed to a 3-year, $24M contract with the Tennessee Titans, Dorance Armstrong is close to finalizing a deal to join the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have already poached several members of the 2023 Cowboys organization including their new head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Whitt.

BREAKING: Free agent DT Dorance Armstrong is close to finalizing a deal with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.



He would reunite with Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/b86hV3VvHo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

Armstrong agreeing to go to the Commanders isn’t surprising in the slightest and will provide a useful utility for a Washington team undergoing a rebuild. Armstrong can play on the edge and has some upside as an interior rusher on passing downs, also serving a special teamer on punt blocks.

Terms of Armstrong’s new contract have yet to be released but Armstrong has a lot of tread left on the tire at only 26 years old. Armstrong set a career-high with 8.5 sacks in 2022, having started in only five games. After trading their top two rushers, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, at the trade deadline the Commanders had a major need for edge players. Armstrong’s signing gives the Commanders a sensible signing with free agency barely underway.

Update: 2:18pm ET

Contract details for Dorance are in.

Dorance Armstrong’s terms with Washington: Three years at a max of $45M, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

Good for him.