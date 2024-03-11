 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys free agents: Dorance Armstrong reportedly agreeing to join Dan Quinn, Commanders

The Cowboys will only see Dorance Armstrong from now on twice a year with him on Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders.

By LP Cruz
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We have yet another player reportedly leaving the Dallas Cowboys during the free agency frenzy. After Tony Pollard agreed to a 3-year, $24M contract with the Tennessee Titans, Dorance Armstrong is close to finalizing a deal to join the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have already poached several members of the 2023 Cowboys organization including their new head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Whitt.

Armstrong agreeing to go to the Commanders isn’t surprising in the slightest and will provide a useful utility for a Washington team undergoing a rebuild. Armstrong can play on the edge and has some upside as an interior rusher on passing downs, also serving a special teamer on punt blocks.

Terms of Armstrong’s new contract have yet to be released but Armstrong has a lot of tread left on the tire at only 26 years old. Armstrong set a career-high with 8.5 sacks in 2022, having started in only five games. After trading their top two rushers, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, at the trade deadline the Commanders had a major need for edge players. Armstrong’s signing gives the Commanders a sensible signing with free agency barely underway.

Update: 2:18pm ET

Contract details for Dorance are in.

Good for him.

