Dan Quinn must have really liked the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to wanting various members of the Cowboys staff upon being named the Washington Commanders head coach, it is evident that Quinn also liked the defensive roster that he was heading over the last three years.

Apparently, he liked the offense as well. According to NFL Network, the Cowboys will lose center Tyler Biadasz in free agency to their division rivals, the Commanders. He joins Dorance Armstrong who is also headed to our nation’s capital.

Dan Quinn is bringing in a familiar face: Sources say the #Commanders are expected to sign former #Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Biadasz’s rookie contract ran out with the Cowboys this past season, one he carried out well. It was not easy to join a Dallas team looking for a fixture at the position as Travis Frederick’s retirement wasn’t long in the rearview mirror at the time, and like his fellow Wisconsin alumni, Biadasz was a very solid player for the Cowboys.

Interestingly Dallas first acquired Biadasz by trading up in the fourth round with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now that he will be a part of the Commanders he has been somewhat connected to three of the four NFC East teams.

With Biadasz leaving, the Cowboys now need a new center. Brock Hoffman figures to be the most logical choice. It remains to be seen what will happen with Tyron Smith, but the Cowboys have also lost Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans.

Visit our full Dallas Cowboys free agency tracker for all free agency updates.

Update: 2:05pm ET

Contract details for Biadasz are in.

Three-year deal worth $30 million for Tyler Biadasz to head to the #Commanders, source says. https://t.co/BGUZymyKkK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Good for him.