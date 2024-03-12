Cowboys news: Work to do in trenches as Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz leave

The NFC East saw plenty of coaching changes within the division earlier this offseason, and now more of the same with free agents.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz will stay in the NFC East and reunite with Dan Quinn after the former Dallas Cowboys standouts reached deals with the Washington Commanders on Monday. Armstrong reached a three-year deal at a maximum value of $45 million, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday. Biadasz agreed to a deal with the Commanders, sources confirmed to ESPN. Multiple reports said it was a three-year, $30 million deal. Washington on Monday also agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu that carries a maximum value of $36 million, agent Blake Baratz told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence gained much of the attention on the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive front the last three seasons, Armstrong, 26, posted 21 sacks in that time span. Quinn served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator before being hired this offseason as the Commanders’ new head coach.

What the Cowboys do at LB and DE this offseason will be telling for how new DC Mike Zimmer plans on using Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys have seven key defensive contributors with expiring contracts, and they all played significant snaps in 2023. Here is the list: CB Stephon Gilmore DE Dorance Armstrong S Jayron Kearse CB Jourdan Lewis DE Dante Fowler Jr. DT Johnathon Hankins DT Neville Gallimore Here are my projections for the starting lineup in Week 1 of 2024 as the roster stands now, but with key analysis based on team tendencies and the veteran free agent market coupled with the draft. Defensive Line DeMarcus Lawrence, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Micah Parsons With two of their top three defensive ends in terms of team snap count lost to free agency, the Cowboys will find a way to make DeMarcus Lawrence’s cap hit more financially palatable so he will remain a Cowboy. In a league where someone is always waiting to take your spot, 1st round pick Mazi Smith will be forced into action after a disappointing rookie season. We still haven’t heard the full story on why Smith lost nearly 30 pounds by season’s end, or if it’s even true. His sophomore season will have to be one of redemption or he will risk being another bust from the defensive line at Michigan University. Osa Odighizuwa, a 3rd round pick in 2020, is going into a contract year and has been a bit underrated.

As if this fire needed any more gasoline, the Titans and Cowboys could effectively swap running backs in free agency.

Pollard’s departure leaves Dallas with a gaping hole at running back. The Derrick Henry rumors stoked up in the days leading up to the legal tampering period, and they surely aren’t going anywhere with Pollard headed to Henry’s longtime stomping grounds. Tony Pollard signing with Titans clears Cowboys path to sign Derrick Henry Over the weekend, Jeff Cavanaugh of 97.1 The Freak in Dallas heard from a source to not rule out Henry signing with the Cowboys. Henry was never expected to re-sign with Tennessee and multiple running back-needy teams have already signed free agents, including the Bears, who inked D’Andre Swift. Meanwhile, the Eagles are reportedly in hot pursuit of Giants star Saquon Barkley. If the Cowboys re-signed Pollard, they would’ve needed another running back; preferably a power back to handle the short-yardage work. Signing Henry would knock out two birds with one stone. The three-time rushing champ is obviously a wrecking ball in the trenches and his sheer girth and acceleration allows him to sprint past defenders in the open field. Of course, the elephant in the room is Henry’s potential contract. The running back market is surprisingly strong this free agency. D’Andre Swift signed with the Bears for north of $8 million per year and Pollard got $8 million annually from the Titans. If Henry is worth $8-9 million over one or two years, Dallas should do it. Some fans might want the Cowboys to stay out of the RB market entirely. They’re still paying Ezekiel Elliott, at least in terms of dead money, and have finally reset the money at the position.

The Cowboys are still a draft-first team, but adding proven players with high draft pedigree could put them over the edge this season.

OL Isaiah Wynn Isaiah Wynn was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. When healthy the 6’2”, 315-pound former Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman is a starting caliber player with the four position flex to play in both guard and tackle positions. Unfortunately, he has a long well-documented injury history. Wynn’s inability to remain healthy is no doubt a significant red flag, but one that shouldn’t disinterest the Cowboys in adding him to their roster. It’s looking more and more as if they will be replacing 2/5 of their offensive line (Tyler Biadasz, Tyron Smith) and Wynn’s position flex is intriguing, whether as a starter or backup. If Dallas were to sign Isaiah Wynn in free agency it would afford them the opportunity to be more flexible as to how they decide to play their starting five. Like Tyler Smith, he’s capable of starting at either LG or LT and he could also possibly push Terence Steele for the starting job at RT. If nothing else, he could be invaluable as a depth piece. Projected contract: 1 year, $2.3 million (same he signed in Miami in 2023) RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Clyde Edwards-Helaire was selected 32nd overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion and former LSU stud RB has had his ups and downs during his four years in Kansas City, mostly due to untimely injuries, but is still an intriguing option for teams looking for more depth at the running back position. While the Cowboys have a similar RB already on the roster in Deuce Vaughn, Edwards-Heaire is a slightly more compact and bigger version, measuring in at around two inches taller and 30+ sounds heavier. He is also the more proven player at this point in their careers as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Considering the lack of a proven commodity at the RB position right now in Dallas, taking a flyer on Edwards-Helaire isn’t a terrible idea. This is one of those low-risk, high-reward type of signings the Cowboys haven’t been shy about making in the past. And, signing and bringing him to camp for a “looksee” wouldn’t be financially damaging if it didn’t work out. Projected contract: 1 year, $1.6 million

The Cowboys have two of their own in the top 25 still on the market here, and already lost two others in the top 50.

Rank 4 Tyron Smith OT · Age: 33 One of the most underpaid players in the NFL last season, Smith is due a massive raise after a return to elite form. He played 942 snaps (including playoffs), which is his highest total since 2018, per Pro Football Focus. Rank 15 Stephon Gilmore CB · Age: 33 The best free-agent pickups in recent years have been excellent veterans willing to take one-year deals. Gilmore, still a plus starter, figures to be one of those guys this season. An instant upgrade for virtually any team. Rank 43 Dorance Armstrong Edge · Age: 27 Washington Commanders The most overqualified third or fourth edge rusher in the NFL last season, Armstrong deserves a starting role. He’s the type of young player with production that is worth betting on in free agency. EDITOR’S UPDATE: Armstrong is signing with the Washington Commanders on a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 11. Rank 40 Tony Pollard RB · Age: 27 Tennessee Titans Pollard would best be used with around 200 touches, with him serving as a pass catcher for a healthy chunk of those. In that role, he can be an explosive addition to any offense. EDITOR’S UPDATE: Pollard is signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 11.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer two different shows every single weekday on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and another one on Saturday to start your weekend.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Press Coverage with Brandon Loree and Jess Nevarez

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: Hidden Yardage with Sean Martin and Jess Haynie

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Paul Stewart and Mike Poland

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.