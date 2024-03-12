C Brock Hoffman seems most likely to benefit from Cowboys’ free agent exodus

With Tyler Biadasz following Dan Quinn and Dorance Armstrong to the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys’ center position is up for grabs. Dallas has lots of work to do throughout the roster, so help from existing backups will be welcome. As of now, Brock Hoffman seems most likely to get a starting job from this offseason’s activity.

Hoffman dressed for all 17 games last year and started two, one for Biadasz and one at guard during the regular-season finale. Undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2022, Hoffman was a mid-season addition to the practice squad as a rookie and has quickly risen to a trusted backup. Now entering his third year, could Hoffman be in line for even more responsibility?

In addition to Armstrong and Biadasz’s exits, Dallas has also seen RB Tony Pollard sign with Tennessee. Other key starters like OT Tyron Smith and CB Stephon Gilmore remain unsigned, as do several other key backups and rotation players. And though it hasn’t been made official yet, Leighton Vander Esch’s retirement feels inevitable. It’s only been a day, and not even the official start of free agency, but it still feels like Dallas is behind in the offseason game.

Until the Cowboys make some more cap space by working on the contracts of QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and others, they only have a little over $2 million right now for conducting new business. That is going to limit them going forward, whether it’s re-signing their own free agents or replacing them with others. And while there’s always the draft, that’s a dangerous way to care to address vacancies in the starting lineup.

The Cowboys simply may not be able to handle everything they need to without trusting at least one current talent to step up in a larger role. Of the various options at running back, offensive tackle, cornerback, and other positions, Hoffman moving into the starting role at center is the one that feels the least risky. He’s still got a lot to prove, but he’s shown solid work in limited playing time thus far. He’d also be sandwiched between two All-Pros in guards Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, which should help tremendously.

Granted, if Tyler Smith gets moved to left tackle, Asim Richards or T.J. Bass may become a starting guard and allow Dallas to pursue another option at center. But that would put two new faces in the middle of the line and take Smith away from where he does his best work. Unless the Cowboys come up completely empty pursuing a tackle, letting Smith be special at guard and working around that feels like a better strategy.

As Terence Steele has proven recently, Dallas doesn’t mind grooming undrafted talent for big roles on the offensive line. With Tyler Biadasz gone and lots of other needs to address, center Brock Hoffman could easily be the next unexpected starter for the Cowboys in 2024. He hasn’t much time in real games, but it may be a necessary evil with so many needs and limited resources to work with.