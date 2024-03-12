We still have a ways to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, but it is never too early to start looking ahead. The Monday following this year’s draft will likely see mock drafts all over the place which is an exercise in total futility as we have absolutely no idea how next NFL season will play out. But we are at a point where we can partly predict what some things will look like in 2025 when it is all said and done, and one of those things is compensatory picks.

The Cowboys were awarded two comp picks in this year’s draft as a result of how last year’s free agency period went, and with free agency underway now (in a negotiating sense) information for the future is partially known.

The fine folks at Over The Cap have projections available for 2025 compensatory picks. At the moment the Cowboys are projected to earn three, two in the fifth-round and one in the sixth-round.

OTC also has the Cowboys projected to have $97.1M salary cap space ($88M in effective) next offseason so they are well-positioned to add to their roster; however, assuming the Cowboys manage to negotiate an extension or two this offseason that will obviously impact things significantly. There is plenty of time to go until next season as mentioned.

The Cowboys are well-known for coveting their compensatory picks so it stands to reason that they do not want to jeopardize them in free agency this year. Obviously no team should make decisions in the name of not jeopardizing the compensatory formula, but we will see if Dallas does anything to risk a future pick.