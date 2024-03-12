Cowboys free agents: Team is re-signing long snapper Trent Sieg

The Dallas Cowboys are finally making a move during the legal tampering period, but it turns out to be one of their own. It’s not a big signing that many fans have been clamoring for, but it is important nonetheless. Dallas is going to re-sign their long snapper Trent Sieg.

Cowboys have agreed to a deal with their long snapper, Trent Sieg. One-year, minimum salary benefit contract with some of his base salary guaranteed. And they're off ... — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 12, 2024

The signing of Sieg completes their specialist group, one that was very successful in 2023. Sieg, along with kicker Brandon Aubrey and punter Bryan Anger, made the Cowboys special teams a very consistent force in 2023. Aubrey was an especially good signing from last season and Sieg’s consistent long snapping abilities ensure this unit should experience more success in 2024.

This signing will certainly not satisfy those who wish for the Cowboys to be more aggressive in free agency, but it was an important under-the-radar issue to take care of. We’ll see if the Cowboys become more active on the second day of legal tampering or not.