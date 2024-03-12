Dallas Cowboys free agency: Ranking positions of need after free agent losses

The new league year officially starts on Wednesday and free agency is upon us. In predictable manner, the Dallas Cowboys held firm and made no moves as the market opened and fans become increasingly frustrated and impatient for the front office to do something.

Linebacker, running back, offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback are all major areas the Cowboys need to fill before the draft begins. Already a lot of the big names have come off the market and made signings with various teams. Plus the Cowboys have lost Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler making the holes in the roster even larger. So in what order are the Cowboys needs now?

Offensive Line:

Officially, Tyron Smith is still in play. He has yet to sign with another team and you have to wonder if his durability concerns are putting teams off. Still, he hasn’t re-signed and there remains the distinct possibility the Cowboys will need a new left tackle. Losing Tyler Biadasz leaves a situation at center, but the team does have Brock Hoffman on the roster if they feel he’s fit for the job. In reality, the team needs offensive line and drastically no matter what. That’s inside linemen and tackle.

Linebacker:

Without a doubt this a huge need. The team could be without Leighton Vander Esch which leaves a hole. Markquese Bell will likely play more of a safety role next season, especially if Jayron Kearse gets on the move (which looks likely). That means the only true quality linebackers on the roster are Damone Clark, and the recovering DeMarvion Overshown. Run-stopping was an issue last year and and the loss of Vander Esch could make it worse.

Running back:

Tony Pollard has left for Tennessee and Rico Dowdle is out of contract and yet to re-sign with Dallas. That means the running back corps currently consists of Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke. That’s just not going to cut it. All the major targets have been signed which includes Derrick Henry. One player still available on the market, Ezekiel Elliott.

Cornerback:

Some will say cornerback is far from a need, but scratch beneath the surface and it’s a sneaky need. How will Trevon Diggs look like this year after his ACL recovery? What’s going to happen to DaRon Bland beyond next season? Who's even playing the third cornerback position if Stephon Gilmore or Jourdan Lewis don’t return? There are issues all over the place at this position.

Defensive Line:

After losing defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, depth is looking thin. Last year the Cowboys had a bag full of riches at the position. So much so, they could have traded players away and still be in good shape at the pass rusher position. This season, there are now more questions than answers. Demarcus Lawrence is getting older and Sam Williams is still a relative unknown. This means Chauncey Golston, Junior Fehoko and Tyrus Wheat could take on bigger roles, and Johnathan Hankins has not re-signed, meaning Mazi Smith is set for an uptick in play. Defensive line issues with linebacker needs, bad combination.

Wide Receiver:

Again this is another sneaky need. Michael Gallup is costing a lot on the cap and he’s been told he’s free to find his own future in the league, meaning the team needs to find a third receiver. Sure we can throw Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks in the mix, but they still need refinement. But the big question is what’s the plan beyond next season when Brandin Cooks leaves, or an even worse situation, what if the Cowboys lose CeeDee Lamb for a game or two? Who’s getting the targets at wide receiver then? Receiver is very much in play this year for need and that need is creeping up fast in the ranking when you look at the cap situation.