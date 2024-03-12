Cowboys free agents: Dante Fowler Jr. plans to sign with Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

The exodus of Dallas Cowboys players to the Washington Commanders continues. Ever since Dan Quinn was named the head coach of the Commanders in the offseason, there was a feeling that a few Cowboys players might make their way east. So far, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz have decided to leave and join Quinn, now another Cowboys player is hopping on board.

Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. plans on a reunion with Quinn.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. plans to sign with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Dan Quinn continues to bolster his defensive line. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

This one was easily the most predictable of all given Fowler’s long history with Quinn dating all the way back to college. Fowler seems to follow Quinn wherever he goes, so this is just another milestone on that road.

Meanwhile, with both Fowler and Armstrong gone from the Cowboys previously formidable pass rush, the depth behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence is starting to get thin. Sam Williams and Chauncey Golston represent the most experienced for Dallas, but it feels likely they will either draft, or sign in free agency some kind of depth piece that can rush the passer.