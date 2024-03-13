The first couple of days of free agency are just about in the books and the Dallas Cowboys do not exactly have much to show for it. Time is a flat circle. But there has been a ton of activity all across the NFL and a lot of it will impact the Cowboys in some way, shape or form.

We are, of course, talking about opponents that Dallas will face throughout the 2024 season and many of them have experienced some significant change to this point in free agency.

There has been a flurry of activity with regards to the teams in the NFC East alone. The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff (among others) while the New York Giants got busy and traded for Brian Burns. Both teams also brought in help along the offensive line as did the Washington Commanders, including by way of former Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz.

Biadasz is one of three (so far) Cowboys on Dan Quinn’s new team as Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler will maybe catch a carpool flight. As noted though there is a ton of activity across all 2024 Cowboys opponents.

The Baltimore Ravens will have Derrick Henry serving as their new lead back so Barkley is hardly the only newbie at the position that Dallas will see. Additionally Cincinnati now has Zack Moss (who was apparently too expensive for Dallas) and the Houston Texans have Cincy’s former ball-carrier Joe Mixon. The Cleveland Browns did not land him by way of negotiations, but they did trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (that game will serve as Dallas’ first game against Amari Cooper by the way).

From a quarterback standpoint, the two biggest changes league-wide are also represented on the Cowboys’ schedule. Dallas will visit both Kirk Cousins’ Atlanta Falcons as well as Russell Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers. It is also worth mentioning that Pittsburgh landed former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, too.

That makes 11 of the 17 games that will come against teams who have undergone a serious change already this offseason although obviously the other teams have all also done their fair share of modifications.