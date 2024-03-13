WR Hunter Renfrow would feel like a classic Cowboys bargain signing

The Dallas Cowboys have become very predictable when it comes to free agency. Their inaction so far in the NFL’s market, albeit frustrating, hasn’t been surprising, It’s also become easy to point to certain guys as potential targets for the NFL’s thriftiest franchise, Just released by the Las Vegas Raiders, veteran WR Hunter Renfrow may now be on their radar.

After going to the Pro Bowl in 2021 with 103 catches, 1,038 yards, and nine touchdowns for Vegas, Renfrow’s last two seasons have been rough. He missed seven games in 2022 with concussion issues. Last season, with the Raiders’ passing game in shambles following Derek Carr’s exit, Renfrow had career lows across the board despite not missing any games.

A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2019, the 5’10” Renfrow is a true slot receiver known for technically sharp routes and sure hands. Now available after Vegas cut him for $8.2 million in cap space, could the 28-year-old be a good fit for Dallas’ offense in 2024?

While the Cowboys are set with starters CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, their third receiver spot is up in the air. Dallas is reportedly out on Michael Gallup and would be left with unproven options like Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Brooks. Although Tolbert is a former third-round pick heading into his third season, can you trust what’s essentially a starting role as WR3 to a guy with 24 career catches?

Renfrow shouldn’t be expensive after two down seasons. As a true slot, he’d also bring a good balance to the receiving group with Lamb having flexibility and Cooks being more of an outside guy. Plus, since he was released by Vegas and not coming off an expired contract, Renfrow wouldn’t count against Dallas’ compensatory draft pick formula next year.

While it was several years ago in a different coach’s offense, Dak Prescott had more chemistry with Cole Beasley as a smaller slot receiver than he ever did with Dez Bryant. He also had a strong one-year partnership with Randall Cobb in 2019, who played out of the slot that year as the third guy behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

With concerns about Dallas’ offensive line in 2024, giving Prescott a guy who can get open quickly in the short passing game could be a wise move for mitigating potential pocket pressure. Mike McCarthy, who made Cobb a household name in Green Bay, knows how to use those kinds of receivers and should be able to maximize whatever Renfrow’s got left.

The market will dictate if Hunter Renfrow remains within the Cowboys’ limited price range. But if the veteran is more concerned about revitalizing his career than his bank account, the high-volume offense in Dallas would do the trick. Even on just a one-year deal, Renfrow might be able to get his stock price back up for next year’s free agency and help Dallas along the way. It could make a lot of sense for both parties.