There are a number of things that the Dallas Cowboys have to tend to this offseason. Among the most pressing matters needing attention are the extensions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. It remains to be seen whether or not all (or any really) of them will receive extensions from the team as each of them is in a bit of their own unique box.

Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract with the team and cannot be traded or have the franchise tag placed upon him next offseason. The grains of sand are getting thin in the hourglass.

Lamb is also entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and is coming off of the most impressive statistical season that any wide receiver has ever had in franchise history. Unlike his quarterback, Lamb is at the negotiating table for the first time with the Cowboys which separates his situation just a bit.

Parsons is also able to talk cheese for the first time in his career, but as a first-round draft pick in 2021, he is only entering his fourth year with the club and has an option year left before things get as scary. He could always choose to force the issue by holding out, but the main point is that Dallas has the most time of team control left with him relative to the others.

It appears CeeDee Lamb may be the priority for Dallas to sign first

The Cowboys may not wind up negotiating extensions with everyone on this list, but once they do get working it stands to reason that CeeDee Lamb will be the first phone number they dial.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater said so on Tuesday afternoon.

“As for the contracts... all is quiet on that front. Still nothing with Dak Prescott. I anticipate that CeeDee Lamb at some point will get his. I think he’s probably first in line in terms of priority and then they’ve got to get to Micah Parsons. But annual reminder... signing their guys is their idea of free agency.”

At first glance you may wonder why Lamb would be the priority given the importance of the quarterback position. While we do not know whether or not Dallas will land deals with everyone, it is worth pointing out the context of everything involved.

The wide receiver market has the potential to change the most in the short-term with Justin Jefferson wanting a new deal from the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase wanting his own from the Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas has those two to beat in terms of market rate.

While rushing to beat the market has rarely been a strategy of Dallas’ with long-term extensions, they do not have that same heat on them relative to the quarterback position this specific offseason. A year ago saw the position skyrocket after the deals for Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and eventually Joe Burrow. This offseason only features Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa as far as notable quarterbacks that are in line for paydays.

Whoever gets an extension and whenever it happens, it would behoove the Cowboys to do something at literally any point in the near future given their extreme inactivity to this point. Consider that everybody in the NFL beat them to landing an external free agent, the second time in three years that this has been the case.