The Dallas Cowboys stand alone. After proclaiming that his team would be going “all-in”, Jerry Jones has led the Cowboys to a place that only they occupy in the NFL.

The Cowboys are officially the last team in the league to sign (agree to sign as this all occurred during the legal tampering period and before things could become official) an external free agent.

The Dallas Cowboys are now the only NFL team that has yet to sign a single player from another team in free agency. pic.twitter.com/ROz5UOuotp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2024

If this sounds familiar to you it is. The Cowboys were the last team in the NFL to bring in an external free agent just two years ago in 2022. That makes twice in three seasons that they have achieved such a special honor in free agency.

Technically speaking the Cowboys have done something as they brought back long snapper Trent Sieg (you can track all of the free agency activity right here) so they are on the board in some capacity.

How will you be celebrating this momentous accomplishment?