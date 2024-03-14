2 Cowboys defenders who need to up their game entering their 3rd season

Sam Williams and Damone Clark are both entering their third season with the Dallas Cowboys. In the previous two years, both have shown to have a lot of possible upside with their athleticism and playmaking abilities. They’ve also had overcome certain challenges and hopefully grow from them. In year three, each will have the opportunity to show that they have.

Sam Williams:

The past two seasons have been pretty turbulent for DE Sam Williams and the word “discipline” seems to be the centerpiece of his scrutiny. Out of 576 defensive snaps in 2022 and 2023 combined, Williams has only shown a glimpse of his potential with only 8.5 sacks and 30 solo tackles; his best defensive performance being in his rookie season against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. That day he recorded a tackle for loss and two sacks, one being a strip sack and recovery, giving Cowboys fans optimism that he would step up to consistently complement the defensive line. Unfortunately, that hasn’t proven to be the case. In the 26 games since (including playoffs), he has yet to log another multi-sack game.

As for his contributions on special teams, the story has been the same. It’s not everyday you see a DE playing gunner on special teams, but his speed granted him the opportunity to make some plays. In the 2023 game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, Williams impressed with his ability to race down the field to affect the punt returner and blocked a punt that went out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Despite the big splash plays on both defense and special teams, they seem to be few and far between and Williams’ lack of discipline has taken center stage. In his two seasons he has had 12 accepted penalties. Almost half of the penalties committed were egregious, setting the team back 15 yards. Penalties like unnecessary roughness, roughing the kicker, and face masks are usually easily avoidable. The lack of discipline has made him more of a liability rather than an asset at times.

In year three, Williams has the opportunity to flip the script and turn all of those mistakes into learning experiences to grow from. Mike Zimmer is stepping in as defensive coordinator and he is known to lead very disciplined teams. In his introductory press conference, he recognized that discipline and fundamentals will be a major focus for this defense in 2024. Ultimately, it will be up to Williams to put in the work this season to make those strides and live up to his potential.

Damone Clark:

Damone Clark had a pretty solid rookie season followed by a challenging second. After missing the first seven games due to recovery following spinal fusion surgery earlier that spring, Clark wasted no time proving his talent in his first showing against the Chicago Bears, stepping in for the injured Anthony Barr. He logged five combined tackles and broke 22 mph chasing down Justin Fields, breaking a Next Gen Stats LB record. He spent the rest of the season playing alongside Leighton Vander Esch and rotating snaps with Anthony Barr, ending with 47 combined tackles and two forced fumbles.

When they were both on the field together, Clark seemed to thrive with the guidance from Vander Esch, benefiting from the vet’s experience and high football IQ. When Vander Esch got injured in Week 5 this past season, a lot of the responsibility in the second level fell on the shoulders of Clark and Markquese Bell who moved to LB from the safety position. The Cowboys were notoriously thin at LB, where at one point, Clark and Micah Parsons were the only listed LB’s on the active roster. That’s a tall order to fulfill for the second-year LB. Clark made the most out of a tough situation and led the team in tackles, 70 solo and 109 combined.

Although there are still open questions around how Zimmer will use Parsons, possibly moving Bell back to safety, and the unlikely return of Vander Esch, the LB room for 2024 has recently started to take shape. DeMarvion Overshown will be returning from injury and the Cowboys were able to add a new veteran, Eric Kendricks, who has experience playing for Zimmer in Minnesota. Having that veteran presence back, Kendricks will be a valuable teammate and mentor for Clark. In addition to the knowledge and experience gained from playing with Vander Esch and overcoming all of the challenges from 2023, Clark is equipped with the tools he needs to take advantage of this opportunity. That door is open, now it is up to him to step through.