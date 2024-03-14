Draft day excitement doesn’t guarantee a second contract for these Cowboys interior offensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys have had a lot of good offensive linemen over the last decade and a half. Since 2011, they’ve selected four offensive linemen in the first round and every single one of them turned into All-Pro players. They’ve also tried to address the line in rounds two, three, and four, and have drafted some players they’ve been really excited about, but none of them have stuck around past their rookie deal.

Today, we’re going to take a trip down memory lane and recall how great the team felt when these guys were drafted only to learn that they weren’t the long-term answer for this football team, and we will follow their path that eventually came to an end after four years in Dallas.

The day was Friday, April 27th, 2018. It was the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the Cowboys held the 50th overall pick. Leading up to the draft there was a lot of chatter about the Cowboys trading a draft pick to acquire Seattle Seahawks All-Pro safety Earl Thomas. Little did we know at the time that the two teams were really close to pulling off a trade. Thanks to insider knowledge courtesy of Bryan Broaddus we learned that the Seahawks were willing to give up Thomas for the Cowboys' second-round pick. The deal would have gotten done had Texas’ Connor Williams not been available when the Cowboys were on the clock.

The team loved Williams’ athleticism and he immediately took over as the starting left guard previously manned by Jonathan Cooper. Williams started 51 games over his four years in Dallas, missing a few games due to injury and then being temporarily benched during his last season with the team. The Cowboys let him hit free agency and he signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Fast forward a year later to Friday, April 26th, 2019. The Cowboys had to sit on their hands on Day 1 as they didn’t have a first-round pick because they traded it away to acquire Amari Cooper. Then, they used their second-round pick on the highly criticized reach of defensive tackle Trysten Hill. That put a lot of pressure on the Cowboys to make that third-round pick count and hopefully address one of the bigger needs on their roster. So, what did they do? They drafted another offensive lineman, Penn State’s Connor McGovern.

The front office tries to tell us they don’t let need dictate their decision making and this was an example of that as the team was already set along the offensive line. But McGovern was deemed too talented to let slip by even though he wouldn’t step in as an immediate starter. It was a rough go for him early as he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. He was stuck behind Zack Martin and Williams throughout most of his time in Dallas but got some starts here and there when players got hurt. He even was used as a fullback at times. Eventually, he got his chance to start when Williams left in free agency, but that only consisted of one season. McGovern left in free agency last offseason when he signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Buffalo Bills.

The following year, the Cowboys once again saw one of their top-ranked interior linemen fall in the draft. The day was Saturday, April 25th. With the fourth round nearing an end, the Cowboys got on the phone and made a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to exchange two fifth-round picks for the Eagles fourth. Now, with the last pick of the fourth round, the Cowboys selected Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz.

Despite learning the news that Travis Frederick was retiring for good, the Cowboys didn’t panic and reach for a center in earlier rounds. It’s a good thing too because they came away with CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs over the first two rounds. Instead, they remained patient but then pulled the trigger when Biadasz fell within striking distance.

Biadasz played behind veteran Joe Looney during his rookie season, but after Looney got hurt, he was able to start a few games. The following year he established himself as the team’s new starting center. He’s been a solid player during his short career and even put together a good enough season in 2022 to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl. His play regressed a bit last season. He can be effective most of the time, but still can be overpowered at times. On Monday, Biadasz signed a three-year, $30M deal with the Washington Commanders.

It’s a familiar situation for the Cowboys with another good, but not great interior lineman leaving in free agency. Oddly enough, Williams, McGovern, and Biadasz all could play the center position now which speaks to how much the Cowboys value position flexibility in their draft process. We thought maybe Biadasz might return to Dallas if the price is right, but it wasn’t in the cards as yet another once highly enthusiastic draft selection leaves the Cowboys for a bigger payday.