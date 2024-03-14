Cowboys news: Team finally signs an outside free agent as Mike Zimmer gets Eric Kendricks

The Cowboys fill a huge need at linebacker with a familiar face for Mike Zimmer.

Eric Kendricks, LB After initially agreeing to terms with the Chargers 49ers, Kendricks decided to join the Cowboys on a one-year deal. What it means: Linebacker was at the top of the need list for the Cowboys after getting through last season with converted safety Markquese Bell playing the spot after Leighton Vander Esch’s neck injury. With Vander Esch’s career uncertain, the Cowboys have a player more than familiar with Mike Zimmer’s scheme after playing for the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator for seven seasons in Minnesota. He has had at least 92 tackles every year of his career. With him knowing the scheme, his value goes beyond the field and into making sure everybody knows where to line up. What’s the risk: He is 32 and maybe not the player he was back in his first go-round with Zimmer, but there is little financial downside on this one-year deal. And it does not take the Cowboys out of looking heavily at linebacker in the draft. It takes some pressure off of Damone Clark with Kendrick handling the communication job.

The Cowboys are going to need help in the interior of the defensive line.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Gallimore, 27, has spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys after they made him a third-round pick. He has played 52 games with 14 starts. In Miami, Gallimore will reunite with defensive line coach Austin Clark, who has trained Gallimore. Gallimore made no starts last season but played 288 snaps in 17 games. He totaled 16 tackles and a sack. In his four seasons, he has 90 tackles, four sacks and nine quarterback hits.

The Cowboys still need a left tackle. Will they get one in the draft?

Strengths and Weaknesses The lack of experience will be the consistent concern with Mims coming out of Georgia after just eight starts and a high school experience that did not see him play elite competition at the 2A level in Georgia, but his size and body of work – while it is limited – shows an elite tackle that can body up power and speed pass rushers alike. His hand placement and punch is some of the more violent you can find in the draft with his 11 ¼-inch hands and 36 ⅛-inch arms. While he does struggle with pass rush stunts, more experience and coaching will only help refine a top talent in this year’s draft. Where He’s Projected Mims’ lack of experience has various scouts feeling various ways, as he could go anywhere from pick No. 12 to the back-half of the first round. In a talented class at the tackle position, Mims could get lost in the shuffle with his limited body of work compared to other first round options and be available at No. 24 for the Cowboys. Regardless, Mims is a first round talent and should be off the board and flying to his new city when the first day is wrapped up. How He Helps the Cowboys While Mims’ experience at Georgia came entirely at the right tackle position, there is potential for him to move to the left side and tap into his athleticism to protect the blind side. With Tyron Smith’s future in Dallas still hanging in the balance, Mims could be a day-one starter that could help protect Dak Prescott at left tackle in year one. His size and strength would be a healthy compliment to what Tyler Smith brings to the left side of the offensive line and would be a smooth transition from what the team is used to with Tyron Smith off the left side.

Maybe a possible reunion will solve the Cowboys left tackle issue.

As arguably the top offensive tackle on the market, it was widely assumed that Smith would find a new home early into the legal tampering period. For whatever reason, that hasn’t happened and the door for the Cowboys to re-sign Smith has flown wide open thanks to a trade between AFC teams. On Wednesday, the New York Jets acquired veteran right tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets were desperate for tackle help in free agency and this could take them out of the running to sign Smith. Many free agency predictions had Smith signing with the Jets. While the Chiefs remain an obvious suitor, New York is likely out of the running now that they traded for Moses. The less competition for Smith, the more realistic it is that he finds his way back to the Cowboys. Granted, the Chiefs could still make a run at Smith. Patrick Mahomes restructured his contract to create $21.6 million in cap space, so Kansas City has more than enough money to entice the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Dallas still needs a running back.

Packers running back A.J. Dillon is receiving interest from teams around the league as he’s not expected to resign with Green Bay. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dillon is looking at the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts as possible landing spots, and as the Packers are expected to officially sign former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs today which is the start of the new league year. The Packers drafted Dillon at No. 62 overall in 2020, and he ran 597 times for 2,428 yards with 16 touchdowns while also catching 86 passes for 763 yards and two more touchdowns in four seasons.

