Thursday marked the first full day of the new league year and while free agency has been off and running for most of the week, the Dallas Cowboys have not done a whole heck of a lot.

Dallas dipped their toes in the water finally on Thursday by bringing in linebacker Eric Kendricks. To be fair they also brought back long snapper Trent Sieg earlier in the week, but they have seen a lot of players leave and still have a number of holes to fill.

On Wednesday the Cowboys officially became the last team in the NFL to sign (or agree to sign) an external free agent, a title they won two years ago in 2022 as well. Meanwhile some teams, including one division rival, are literally so anxious to add talent to their roster that they are now being investigated for tampering ahead of time.

Stephen Jones was at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, presumably taking a break from all of the free agency action, on behalf of a promotional event with PBR. He discussed a number of things.

Here is a recap.

Seriously, it was a promotional event for PBR

Even when you think they can’t, the jokes just write themselves. Can the horse play left tackle?

At AT&T Stadium for a ⁦@PBR⁩ promotional event that includes Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones and Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/CNnZ5aTJes — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2024

No one is mad that the Cowboys ownership has other business ventures beyond the football team, but consider that at the exact moment in time that this was happening that the Baltimore Ravens were holding Derrick Henry’s introductory press conference. The football of it all feels so far away right now.

Stephen addressed the acquisition of Eric Kendricks

As noted, the Cowboys finally got in on the action on Wednesday by prying Eric Kendricks away from the San Francisco 49ers and reuniting him with Mike Zimmer.

Stephen spoke to that, but you will note that his very first words were “obviously with our cap situation.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team adding veteran LB Eric Kendricks pic.twitter.com/G570KAy0r5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2024

The salary cap is a real thing. But it can be manipulated. And if done properly it doesn’t have to wreck your future.

The Cowboys are open to a return for Tyron Smith

For a while the idea of Tyron Smith returning has felt unlikely, but until he is on a new team there is still life in the possibility.

I asked Stephen Jones about the status of talks with Tyron Smith — speaking from the PBR announcement event in Arlington for “Rock n Rodeo”:



“Nobody thinks higher of him than we do. We haven’t shut the door on a continued career here with the [#Cowboys].” — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 14, 2024

Fingers crossed.

As has been the case for a while, nothing is imminent on a Dak Prescott extension

The company line has been that “nothing is imminent” for a while now with the Cowboys and Prescott. While negotiating an extension with him still provides the benefit of him being their quarterback for the future, the salary cap relief that could have been devoted to signings early in free agency is obviously no longer possible.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said the team has had discussions with QB Dak Prescott about his contract. He does want to work with them. Nothing is imminent pic.twitter.com/L0Zgr4a0Bw — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 14, 2024

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Dak Prescott’s $59.4 million cap figure has not impacted the team’s approach to free agency. And he offered a small update on talks with the quarterback. pic.twitter.com/96z1KWRPHV — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2024

Stephen and the Cowboys are aware that fans are mad

Times are tense right now for Cowboys Nation coming off of another horrible playoff loss and the team doing basically nothing in free agency.

Stephen noted he is aware of the frustration.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said he’s very aware of the fans’ current frustration with the franchise pic.twitter.com/wquzaRRAT9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2024

Stephen Jones, speaking from the PBR announcement event in Arlington, was asked if the #Cowboys' front office is frustrated with the lack of big-name signings to begin 2024 free agency.



They are not. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hVXyqbDqeJ — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 14, 2024

Stephen is not wrong in referencing the NFL draft as an avenue that the Cowboys have had success in, but there is no rule that stipulates that they have to be players in one or the other relative to that or free agency. Completely foregoing an opportunity to improve your roster is hard to justify.

What happens next then?

With the meat of free agency behind us (in terms of big names and contracts) Stephen was asked what comes next.

He specifically made mention of how other teams will surely be cutting players. It stands to reason that the Cowboys do not want to jeopardize their standing with regards to the formula for compensatory picks.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones when asked about Dallas’ plan in free agency going forward pic.twitter.com/SY9zpEe9g4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2024

What about running back?

Tony Pollard was an early defection in free agency as he is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. At the moment the only backs on the Cowboys roster are Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke which means they need some help.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team’s running back situation pic.twitter.com/qQasxvRL5X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2024

It's officially a dire situation at running back for the #Cowboys — Tony Pollard heading to the Titans and Rico Dowdle still a free agent, with every top RB FA already signed — and Stephen Jones offered his read on it.



See below: pic.twitter.com/oPfj5ypTfp — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 14, 2024

The Cowboys are telegraphing that they are going to draft a running back as clear as can be.